Cel-Scope3D version 1.4 offers new depth spectrogram

Cel-Soft will introduce Version 1.4 of the Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic signal analyzer at IBC2011.

Designed for use in 3-D grading, quality-control, post production and for 3-D camera set-up, Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic signal analyzers provide operators with a wide choice of display configurations. Version 1.4 incorporates a depth spectrogram that plots all depth activity and excursions against time.

The new depth spectrogram enables an operator to see if the 3-D is approaching acceptable limits or is jumping around too much for comfort. Cel-Scope3D 1.4 also features an enhanced logging option that provides a complete reporting function summarizing a production or clip's ability to meet broadcast standards.

Cel-Scope3D 1.4 can analyze file-based content as well as live or recorded signals in dual-stream or multiplexed formats. It allows stereoscopic camera alignment to be performed quickly and confidently, ensuring 3-D is accurate from the moment of capture.

See Cel-Soft at IBC2011 Stand 7.K01-F.