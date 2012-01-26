WTA report looks at use of wireless technologies for local connectivity

The World Teleport Association has released a new report that explains how teleport operators can optimize local connectivity and wireless networks to improve their businesses. It’s called “How to Reduce Costsand Optimize Use of the Local Loop” and explains how costs, quality and signal availability can have a significant impact on technical operations and financial results.

The group says that the local loop is a key part of a teleport’s satellite and fiber connectivity. The distances covered are modest and the contribution to revenue from resale of local transmission is small. But teleport operators report that 90 percent of their problems in terrestrial transmission occur in the local loop, and that the cost and availability of high-quality service can become a deal-breaker for an otherwise promising opportunity.

“This is an extremely competitive business and teleport operators are finding that understanding and optimizing their use of local connectivity can have an impact on their success far greater than the costs and revenues suggest,” said Robert Bell Executive Director of the WTA. He added that that executives interviewed for this report have been exploring alternatives to satellite uplinks, such as broadband wireless and “bonded cellular” 4G circuits.

“How to Reduce Costs and Optimize Use of the Local Loop” is available free to WTA members from the World Teleport Association website. Non-members can purchase a copy of the report from the site as well.