Aurora Networks to Showcase Innovative Technologies at The Cable Show 2012

SANTA CLARA, CA – May 15, 2012 - Aurora Networks, Inc., the No. 1 optical transport solutions provider for cable operators, will showcase its industry-leading residential and commercial services optical solutions at the CableNET® technology showcase, part of The Cable Show 2012, taking place May 21-23 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aurora Networks will showcase its thought leadership and industry expertise to evolve cable through the following:

• Unified PON Architecture demonstration, including Trident7™ platform which is synergistic with the direction of the cable operator vision for the delivery of IP video, over-the-top (OTT) services to the home and the rapid expansion of commercial services revenue.

• Migration to all-IP demonstration via the industry’s first Node QAM technology.

• Presentation by Rei Brockett, product manager, video products group, Aurora Networks, titled “Pushing IP Closer to the Edge,” during the “HFC 2.0: The Evolution of Architecture” session, on Tuesday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (EDT) in room 157AB East.

Aurora Networks is located in the CableNET Pavilion.

What Aurora Networks Says

“Aurora Networks continues to provide the industry with cost-effective transport technologies that address the needs of operators, enabling them to stay ahead," said John Dahlquist, vice president, marketing, Aurora Networks. “Our presence at The Cable Show 2012 will highlight our continued strategy to drive the evolution of cable architectures with our innovative solutions.”

Aurora Networks’ Solutions at the Cable Show

• Unified PON Architecture: With the growing interest in deploying PON technology to support commercial services, Aurora Networks will showcase its extended PON offering, which supports its DPoE™ solution, driven from the acquisition of the Trident7 PON portfolio.

Aurora Networks will demonstrate its Trident7 chassis, a universal IP optical access platform supporting EPON, Point-to-Point Ethernet and GPON, along with its Node PON™ (distributed OLT in the node) solutions. The Trident7 platform is an all-IP Ethernet Layer2/Layer3 switch routing platform. This platform is designed to support a smooth migration path to 10G-EPON/10GPON.

Operators, armed with Aurora Networks’ Node PON™ technology and the Trident7 platform, have a comprehensive and end-to-end IP networking solution.

• Enabling the Migration to All-IP; Universal Services Node QAM: Cable operators face continued pressure to increase QAM channels to support sustained growth in targeted services. At the same time, operators are challenged to rein in the complexity of their RF and optical infrastructure, control capital and operational expenses, manage the environmental footprint of their headends and simplify operations.

Continuing its evolution of the node platform, Aurora Networks has developed a new node access module that helps cable operators address all of these issues, enabling a smooth migration to an eventual all-IP network. Aurora Networks will showcase the industry’s first Node QAM module, capable of delivering any mix of services—broadcast, narrowcast, cable IPTV, and DOCSIS®, even in the same QAM channel. This capability enables operators to tailor service migration and growth to local needs and specifications.

