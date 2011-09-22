NAGRA highlights secure multiscreen TV

NAGRA showcased technologies at IBC2011 that allow consumers to watch content on multiple devices while enabling service providers to deploy a profitable multiscreen environment.

The focal point was NAGRA Multiscreen, which enables service providers to deploy a true multidevice experience with an innovative user interface as its cornerstone. Common services were shown running across a range of tablets, smartphones, PCs, connected TVs and set-top boxes, covering both linear and on-demand TV. All combine into one seamless and rich consumer experience made possible by NAGRA’s latest generation of OpenTV middleware.

Content, whether on-demand or linear, is accessed using IP-based adaptive streaming, and protected by NAGRA’s digital rights management solution, NAGRA Media PRM. Advanced advertising capabilities, including addressability, interactivity and measurement, will also be on display.