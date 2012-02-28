NEP rolls out Red Carpet for 84th Oscars telecast

NEP Broadcasting based in Pittsburgh, Penn., provided its own red carpet treatment for the 84 th Academy Awards telecast on Sunday. The veteran mobile production company supplied four HD-capable mobile production trucks on site, at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles for the 84 th Academy Awards telecast on ABC on Sunday. Each was dedicated to a specific portion of the world famous telecast, and each carried different configurations of HD production technology to help produce the live broadcast in the 720p format.

NEP Broadcasting owns and operates one of the country’s largest fleets with 47 trucks, producing a wide variety if live sports, entertainment and corporate video events.

NEP’s “Denali Summit” handled the main Oscar telecast, using more than a dozen Sony HDC1500 HD cameras, Canon HD lenses, a Grass Valley Kalypso HD video production switcher, an Evertz MVP processor for the monitor wall displays, several K2 Summit media servers playing clips and graphics elements, a large (192 x160 I/O) Trinix NXT router and a Calrec Alpha mixing console.

The NEP “SS25” truck helped capture the festivities of the “Oscars Red Carpet Live” show, which aired just prior to the awards telecast. The truck carries a Kalypso switcher, more than a dozen LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, Canon HD lenses, a Calrec mixing console, Grass Valley Trinix and Concerto Series routers and a Telex ADAM Matrix Intercom system.

The NEP “ND4” production rig covered the famous Red Carpet ceremonies with Sony cameras, Canon lenses, and a Kalypso 4 M/E switcher that provided a live HD feed for other media outlets, both for television and those streaming the event live online.

Finally, the company’s newest HD-capable mobile vehicle, “Arizona,” was also on hand to provide a live HD feed of the main show and related festivities for a wide variety of international broadcasters. The single truck unit has a two-tier control room and an audio room with seating for three. The Arizona is also equipped with Sony HDC1400 cameras, a Kalypso HD switcher, Trinix HD router, and Grass Valley Apex audio router. This truck also features Canon HD lenses, wiring for 20 tape machines, EVS servers, a Calrec Artemis Beam audio console with MADI control and full 16-channel embedded audio support, Calrec Hydra networking and an Evertz virtual monitor wall.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences host the Academy Awards ceremony each year.