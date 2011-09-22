New Spanish post boutique selects Quantel Pablo Neo

Octopus Media, a newly launched post production facility in Madrid, Spain, has chosen a Quantel Pablo Neo as the centerpiece of its operations.

Octopus, which seeks to build a reputation in quality TV dramas and shows as well as the film and corporate markets, was set up earlier this year by David Ojeda, Javier Martín, Manuel Pelaez, Bernardo Granadero and Santiago Martín. Each has worked with Quantel systems for many years.

"Our vision in setting up Octopus is very much to create a boutique facility with a reputation for delivering the highest quality results and great customer care," said Octopus co-founder David Ojeda. "The market here in Spain has become increasingly driven purely by price over recent years, and quality and service have gone out of the window. We, of course, aim to be competitive, but we strongly believe there is a place for quality, reliability, security and fast turnaround.”

Octopus is also looking to move into stereoscopic 3-D, and Pablo's built-in S3D toolset means that when the opportunity to undertake a project arises, Octopus will be fully equipped to take it on.