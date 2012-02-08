SOLID STATE LOGIC’S BROADCAST EQUIPMENT DEMONSTRATION VEHICLE BEGINS ITS EPIC U.S. TOUR

SSL teams up with technology partners Genelec, Miranda and RTS to showcase the C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console in a state-of-the-art mobile broadcast studio

NEW YORK – Solid State Logic is proud to announce its newly completed Broadcast Equipment Demonstration Vehicle has set out on a non-stop tour of the United States and Canada. The tour began in San Antonio, Texas on Feb 1, 2012 and will continue onwards for the next three years. The custom designed mobile production vehicle features SSL’s C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console and associated routing and I/O solutions in conjunction with all of the key audio and video monitoring and communications systems required for a modern broadcast production facility. Housed in a Russ Berger designed acoustically accurate space, the vehicle enables potential clients to have hands-on experience of SSL’s on-air audio production technology right outside their front door.

src='http://blog.broadcastengineering.com/briefingroom/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/ssl-broadcast-demo-vehicle_exterior.thumbnail.jpg' class="imgright" alt='ssl-broadcast-demo-vehicle_exterior.jpg' />

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for us,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL Inc. “This vehicle gives us a unique opportunity to take a sophisticated broadcast production environment out on the road to connect directly with our customers in their own locality. We know that money is tight and that many organisations simply can’t send as many people to exhibitions like NAB anymore so this vehicle gives us the chance to show the whole production team the benefits of SSL and our partners’ technology. Bringing a mini-NAB to our clients ties in nicely with the way we have designed the product to fit today’s more challenging budgets. The vehicle is equipped to demonstrate a range of broadcast production systems and will be visiting local broadcast stations, sports arenas and houses of worship. This is also a fantastic opportunity for us to visit our extensive network of educational clients to share knowledge and insight with aspiring young audio engineers. We serve up an impressive cup of coffee, too!”

The SSL Broadcast Equipment Demonstration Vehicle, designed by SSL’s Project Engineering team, was built on a 2012 F550 Ford chassis with a custom body and was crafted by leading mobile vehicle specialist Shook Mobile Technology. Russ Berger Design Group (RBDG) provided the acoustic design for the space using both absorbing and diffusing treatments as well as SpaceCoupler technology for the ceiling. The vehicle is presented in association with SSL’s technology partners: Genelec, Miranda, RTS and Savant. The truck demonstrates the capabilities of all of these systems and the integration that is possible between them.

The mobile control room space is completely climate controlled, sound isolated and treated to provide a comfortable and acoustically accurate demonstration environment. The space can accommodate several people and a larger group can watch demonstrations from outside the vehicle via an external audio monitoring system and video display, which is linked to internal cameras.

The audio monitoring system inside the vehicle is a complete Genelec 8020.LSE Espresso 5.1 system, which consists of five Genelec 8020B two-way, bi-amplified active monitors matched with a Genelec 7050B LSE™ Series Active Subwoofer. A pair of 6010A Bi-Amplified Active Monitors for PFL (pre-fade listen) and a pair of 8030A Bi-Amplified Monitors for the outdoor display round out the audio system. A Miranda Kaleido-X16 multi-viewer offers high quality and space efficient monitoring with silent operation, and Miranda’s Densité processing offers simplified signal management using multi-functional modules. An RTS Adam-M system with two key panels is employed for intercom, while a Savant True Image interface handles the vehicle’s lighting and video switching.

The SSL Broadcast Equipment Demonstration Vehicle will visit local U.S. broadcasters, houses of worship, systems integrators, key sports and entertainment events, as well as being showcased at trade exhibitions. The schedule for 2012 begins with demonstrations in Texas, moving on to locations in New Mexico, Arizona and California, stopping in Las Vegas for the NAB Show in April, on to Utah and then the Eastern Seaboard.

You can find out more about the vehicle and the equipment, view a tour schedule (with interactive map) and request a stop at your location online at www.solidstatelogic.com/worldtour.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.