New Fujifilm HD lenses focus on TV production

Fujifilm showed four new video lenses at NAB, each with a specialty for television production.

Fuji’s new PL-90 Cabrio (ZK4.7x19) zoom lens with a detachable servo drive unit makes it suitable for use as a standard PL lens or ENG-style lens. With a 19-90mm focal range and weight of only 2.7kg (including servo motors), it has the longest focal range available in a lightweight zoom.

The HA19x7.4 BERM/BERD 2/3-inch ENG/EFP lens has improved corner resolution, according to the company, and high-performance functionality for demanding television production applications. The XA19x7.4 BESM-D8 box-style studio/field lens features focus breathing compensation, 16-bit encoders and tally lights for high-end entertainment and news studio applications.

Finally, the new Fuji XA77x9.5 HDTV field lens, featuring patented OS TECH image stabilization is ideal for shooting in windy conditions or on unstable platforms.

Thom Calabro director of marketing and product development for Fujifilm’s North American operations, has hosted a series of videos on the new lenses, which are available on demand.

“The combination of video and social media is proving to be a great way to connect with our customers, especially the next-generation of professional cinematographers and those shooting on location,” said Calabro. “Social media video allows us to educate our customers about the latest technology and capabilities built into our new lenses.”