Avid Unveils Technology Demonstrations and Customer Presentations at IBC 2010

Burlington, MA, August 31, 2010 – Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced its lineup of technology demonstrations and customer presentations scheduled to take place at the company’s booth (Hall 7 #J20) at IBC 2010. The sessions will provide attendees with a chance to see an array of new products and standout presentations that support open, collaborative broadcast and post production workflows, including:

• The debut of Avid ISIS 5000, the new, real-time, open shared storage solution designed specifically to meet the needs of regional broadcasters and post production facilities.

• The debut of Avid Pro Tools|HD Series Interfaces, the next generation of A-D/D-A conversion for the highest sound quality.

• The latest Euphonix control surfaces running with support for some of the industry’s most popular video and audio software.

• Demonstrations of the award-winning Avid Media Composer 5 editing software, which delivers native support for RED, QuickTime and Canon XF formats, as well as a host of other capabilities like HD-RGB finishing.

• A breakthrough demonstration of “anywhere” web-based editing technology.

• The latest technology developments around Avid’s Integrated Media Enterprise framework.

• Customer presentations at the Avid booth, including the creative teams behind the films The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and the forthcoming Resident Evil: Afterlife.

When: 10 September – 14 September 2010

• For the latest schedule of Avid-hosted sessions visit www.avid.com/ibc2010.

Where: Avid Booth, Hall 7 #J20, RAI Amsterdam

Details: Rotating technology demonstrations on Avid’s main stage will showcase audio and video workflow innovations for independent, post and broadcast professionals, addressing:

• Post production workflows for television and film.

• Media Composer 5 and DLSR workflows.

• End-to-end broadcast solutions.

• Enterprise media asset management, collaboration and distribution.

• Web-based editing anywhere, on anything.

Avid guest speakers will include Yellow Bird’s editor and creative director Hakan Karlsson; Resident Evil: Afterlife’s stereoscopic 3D editor Niven Howie; and White House Post’s editor Adam Robinson. Bringing together a wealth of industry experience, these Avid customers will share, in depth, how their Avid solutions work in collaboration with third-party solutions, providing open and productive workflows across audio and video projects.

Additionally, Gary Greenfield, Avid’s chairman and CEO, will open the program at Future Media Concepts (FMC) booth, sharing a brief overview of Avid and introducing Avatar editor, Stephen Rivkin who will give the highly-anticipated Keynote presentation.

For more information and daily updates on Avid during the show, check Avid Industry Buzz and follow Avid on Twitter: @AvidTechnology/buzz.

