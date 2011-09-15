Nevion introduces H.264 compression solution for SD, HD transport

Nevion unveiled an advanced H.264 compression solution for broadcaster and service provider networks at IBC2011.

With the VS904-AIE-GE modular H.264 encoder, broadcasters can now deploy SD or HD video over bandwidth-limited infrastructures. Part of VideoIPath’s managed video services system and Nevion’s Ventura family of standards-based solutions, the VS904 provides SMPTE 2022-2-compliant IP network interfacing or DVB-ASI outputs for deployment over traditional video networks.

Providing H.264 compression for SD/HD-SDI video, the VS904 has configurable rates from 2Mb/s to 25Mb/s and supports High Profile @ Level 4.0 for HD applications and Main Profile @ Level 3.0 for SD applications.

Nevion’s compression schemes and VideoIPath’s managed video services across networks are designed to facilitate remote production and transport.