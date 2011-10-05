DTS, Digital Rapids unveil tools supporting UltraViolet

DTS and Digital Rapids announced the companies’ first tools to support the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem’s (DECE) UltraViolet standard at IBC2011.

DTS showcased its newly launched DTS MediaPlayer, using UltraViolet Common File Format (CFF) files created with version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software.

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 offers encoding and multiplexing of a wide range of profiles of the DTS-HD codec, from lossless DTS-HD Master Audio down to low bit-rate DTS Express.

Both products support UltraViolet CFF files and serve the standard’s goal to combine the benefits of cloud access with the power of an open, industry standard. Version 2.0 is powered by Digital Rapids’ new Kayak application platform.

DTS MediaPlayer will be available in early Q4 of 2011.