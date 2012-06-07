Canon U.S.A. Introduces the REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 High-Brightness Pro AV Series Multimedia LCOS Projectors

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 7, 2012 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, continues its strong commitment to the installation projector market with two new competitively priced additions to its high-brightness, high-resolution REALiS line of Pro AV Series multimedia LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) projectors, the SX6000 and the WX6000. Both of these new installation projectors are designed to provide exceptional display performance for large conference rooms, small theaters, and other long-throw venues with relatively high ambient light levels in a wide range of professional AV markets.

The Canon REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 projectors integrate new, advanced LCOS display panels with an improved pixel-spacing aperture ratio of 96 percent. When combined with Version 4.1 of Canon’s revolutionary AISYS (Aspectual Illumination System) optical technology both projectors can deliver high brightness, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, superior white balance, improved reliability and durability, and first-in-class energy efficiency. The REALiS SX6000 will deliver 6000 lumens of brightness at SXGA+ (1400 x 1050) resolution and an aspect ratio of 4:3 while the REALiS WX6000 delivers 5700 lumens of brightness at WXGA+ (1440 x 900) resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:10. In addition, both projectors feature a built-in Six-Axis Color-Correction IC and 3D Color LUT (look-up table) to provide superb color reproduction accuracy.

“The growing demand for installation projectors encompasses a broad range of professional AV markets, including higher education, business, houses of worship, engineering, government, and the military,” noted Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “Canon continues to strengthen its commitment to these and other installation-projector users, by providing these latest REALiS Pro AV Series multimedia LCOS models.”

Advanced Display Features

Responding to the most important needs of their users, the new Canon REALiS SX6000 and WX6000 projectors deliver a combination of excellent image quality together with high brightness. In addition to their AISYS-enhanced LCOS projection system, another reason for the improved image quality of the new models is their exceptional aperture ratio. (Aperture ratio refers to the percentage of each pixel that is used for projected image data.) The higher the aperture ratio, the less visible space there is between pixels in the projected image, leading to higher image quality at comparable resolutions. With an aperture ratio of 96% and brightness levels of 6000 lumens and 5700 lumens respectively, the REALiS SX6000 and WX6000 projectors offer the highest specifications for these features within the Canon REALiS projector line-up.

Canon’s REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 projectors also include greater burn-in resistance which is ideal for applications that require long periods of continuous projection. While providing high luminance, the new LCOS display panels also deliver higher energy efficiency, as compared with other manufacturers’ display technologies with similar luminance ratings.

The new REALiS models are capable of displaying high-resolution video and computer signals with exceptional rendition of movement, crisp contrast, and sharper blacks. A dynamic gamma feature optimizes gradation reproduction and contrast, which can be beneficial when displaying movies in moderate ambient light. A Memory Color Correction feature enhances colors like skin tones and nature colors to provide vivid, pleasing detail. User-determined display settings for the projectors include Standard, Presentation, VividPhoto, Photo/sRGB, Video, and Cinema. Users can also register up to five display combinations each for computer and video inputs.

As with Canon’s other REALiS Pro AV Series installation LCOS projectors – the REALiS WUX5000 and REALiS WUX4000 – the REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 are also available in “D” versions featuring a DICOM® Simulation mode designed to reproduce medical images such as X-rays, CAT scans and MRI images with superb 21-step grayscale gradation. The “D” versions are not cleared or approved for medical diagnosis and should not be used for these purposes.

Expanded Interface Options

Adding to the versatility of the projectors is a wide array of new and established industry-standard digital and analog inputs – including DVI-I, HDMI 1.3, and analog RGB – that ensure compatibility with the latest video and computer display devices. Separate audio connections include two inputs, and one output for external amplification and speakers. A network-ready RJ-45 port allows for authorized users to manage and control multiple projectors from any PC on the network. An RS-232C serial connection allows for monitoring the projector locally through a third-party control system. A separate stereo mini-jack input enables the hand-held remote-control unit for the projectors to be directly connected when used with third party control software.

Optional Projection Lenses

The new REALiS projectors are complemented by a choice of three high-resolution interchangeable Genuine Canon projection lenses. Incorporating advanced low-distortion/high-resolution optical technologies developed for Canon’s widely used EF Series photographic lenses, the three lenses for the REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 projectors, which are also compatible with the REALiS WUX5000 and WUX4000 models, include a 1.5x standard zoom, a 0.8x ultra wide-angle fixed lens, and a 1.7x long-focus zoom. Engineered to minimize brightness loss, each lens fits within the body of the projector, due to the use of advanced Canon aspherical elements. This reduced length eliminates lens-overhang issues when mounted inside projector-lift systems.

Price and Availability

The Canon REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 Pro AV Series multimedia LCOS projectors have suggested list prices of $6,799 and $4,999, respectively. Both are expected to be available through authorized Canon dealers by October for the REALiS SX6000 and September for the REALiS WX6000.

The Canon REALiS SX6000 and REALiS WX6000 Pro AV Series multimedia LCOS projectors are backed by Canon U.S.A.’s Three-Year Limited Warranty and exclusive Projector Protection Program (“Triple P”). Triple P is a FREE service program that provides a loaner projector of equal or greater value in the event that a qualifying unit is in need of repair. Triple P is available on all Canon projector models during the Three-Year Canon U.S.A. Limited Warranty period.

For more information please visit www.usa.canon.com/projectors

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions. With approximately $45.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents registered in 2011† and is one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2012. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss.

# # #

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

DICOM is the registered trademark of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association for its standards publications relating to digital communications of medical information.

Availability, prices, and specifications of all products are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.