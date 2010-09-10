DIGITAL NIRVANA ENHANCES GLOBAL PRESENCE BY TEAMING UP WITH ASIAN PACIFIC DISTRIBUTOR GENCOM

Broadcast Monitoring Solution Company Takes Business Overseas

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Digital Nirvana, Inc. a provider of broadcast monitoring and media management solutions has teamed up with Asian distributor Gencom Technology, a leading and innovative provider of global media technology solutions, in order to enhance their worldwide presence in the international marketplace.

Gencom is active primarily in South East Asia, as well as New Zealand and Australia, and was founded in Wellington, New Zealand over forty years ago. The company provides technology, as well as complete design and construction services to broadcasters and telecommunications systems (Telco), within the Asian Pacific region of the world.

Digital Nirvana decided to take their business overseas and work with Gencom as the company covers all aspects of broadcast monitoring, from studio technologies to the transmission chain to building broadcasting trucks and electronic news-gathering (ENG) vans.

Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS) is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help improve broadcasters productivity.

“Gencom is looking forward to its newfound partnership with Digital Nirvana,” says Ray Sanders, chief executive officer, Gencom. “Digital Nirvana generates exceptionally innovative products, which suit the various markets in which we operate. MonitorIQ BMS has brand new pioneering features and is compatible with current and future tools, which makes their products attractive to those we’re distributing to, especially as new technologies deploy, such as multichannel audio.”

Gencom is particularly active in all areas of broadcast television, but the company also does radio and Telco solutions such as Internet Protocol television (IPTV,) a system through which internet television services are delivered using the architecture and networking methods of the Internet Protocol Suite over a packet-switched network infrastructures.

Ned Chini, vice president of business development and sales, Digital Nirvana, says “Gencom has teams of engineers in each of its offices who are well versed in all modern television technologies and this partnership makes us unique and more valuable among our competitors.”

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally. Further information is available at http://www.MonitorIQ.TV.