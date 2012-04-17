Primestream Announces Integration With Harmonic ChannelPort Playout Device

MIAMI -- April 16, 2012 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced Media Asset Management and Broadcast Automation software, announced that its acclaimed FORK(TM) Production Suite now supports Harmonic's Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout platform. The combination gives media organizations control over all of ChannelPort's branding, master control switching, and clip playout functions directly from the FORK environment, making it possible for broadcasters to enrich their on-air look with graphics and up-to-the-minute tickers without having to switch between systems.

"In order to compete in today's market of 'anytime, anywhere' content, media organizations must always be ready with the next great branded channel or service -- a big challenge considering they must also cut costs at the same time," said Primestream CEO Claudio Lisman. "Our integration with Harmonic's ChannelPort playout device will help FORK and ChannelPort users meet this challenge by further automating and simplifying workflows so that it's faster and more affordable to bring new content to air. Primestream wanted to support the ChannelPort workflow because we believe that Harmonic is the industry's most trusted media server platform, and therefore a broad array of users would benefit."

The newest member of the Harmonic Spectrum(TM) media server family, ChannelPort is a next-generation branded playout solution that combines clip playout functionality with critical channel-branding capabilities to simplify integration and workflow, lower equipment purchase expenditures, and reduce maintenance and operations costs -- functions and benefits that are controlled via the FORK interface.

Primestream's integration with ChannelPort adds to its current support of Harmonic's MediaGrid(TM) storage system in the FORK automation workflow, which enables MediaGrid users to control everything -- from ingest to edit, playout to render. FORK can simultaneously record multiple concurrent streams of HD video straight to the MediaGrid, allowing live proxy generation with customized metadata and immediate live editing. Integrated Media Asset Management provides a window into content and accelerates workflow with dynamic search tools and powerful scripts and triggers to automate tasks based on metadata status.

Primestream is demonstrating FORK's integration with both ChannelPort and MediaGrid at the 2012 NAB Show in booth SL6605. More information about Primestream, B4M, and their products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream broadcast software solutions offer a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the B4M FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air, ControlStation(TM), and the cloud based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, online digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. For more information, visit http://www.primestream.com and b4m.com.

Harmonic Inc. Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Spectrum ChannelPort and MediaGrid products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that either of the products fails to meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as the ability to enrich on-air looks without having to switch between systems, automate and simplify integration and workflows, bring content to the air more quickly and affordably, lower equipment purchase expenditures, and reduce maintenance and operations costs.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2011, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/FORK_MediaGrid.zip

www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/FORK_ChannelPort.zip

