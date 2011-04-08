Oxygen DCT’s LCD Super Rack HD Monitors Make Major Inroads Into The OB And SNG Markets

The combination of keen pricing, high quality pictures and a wide array of practical features is helping Oxygen DCT to notch up significant sales for its recently introduced LCD Super Rack HD Series of rack-mount monitors.

Since introducing the range last summer, Oxygen DCT has equipped more than 30 Outside Broadcast vehicles and Satellite News Gathering (SNG) vans for clients such as the BBC, ITV, Sky, Arqiva, SIS and Camsat.

Super Rack Series monitors are proving exceptionally popular because they offer very accurate colour controls and sharpness for greater, clearer picture detail. Each monitor in the range has in-built VU and PPM audio meters with adjustable meter position and size. The auto sensing inputs for HD-SDI, SD-DI and composite signals makes installation easy and they also have the advantage of in-built engineering functions including waveform monitors, vector displays, under scan and H/V delay facilities.

src='http://blog.broadcastengineering.com/briefingroom/wp-content/uploads/2011/04/oxygen-dct-super-rack-monitor.thumbnail.jpg' class="imgright" alt='oxygen-dct-super-rack-monitor.jpg' />

Steve Hathaway, Oxygen DCT’s Managing Director, says: “These world leading monitors are leaping over more established players because they are so versatile. Although there are a wide number of applications for which these monitors are suitable, they are selling particularly well to Outside Broadcast and SNG customers because they can handle any signal format including analogue, digital and High Definition. This, combined with their in-built audio and engineering functions, makes them ideal for situations where space is at a premium. With a super Rack monitor on board, there is no need to install a separate audio meter or waveform monitor because the Super Rack unit does it all.”

One satisfied customer is Camsat director Tudor Ellis who recently installed Oxygen DCT LCD Super Rack monitors into his HD/SD DSNG truck.

“Camsat’s first HD booking was this year's Open in St Andrews, which we did for the Golf Channel,” Ellis says. “This required 2 x 18 meg HD paths, for over six hours a day for seven days. It was literally jumping in at the deep end, but the monitors showed their true flexibility by automatically and effortlessly changing from 1080i 50 to 1080i 59.94, and with audio being decoded via the headphones socket onto the main audio monitoring. This incredible performance allowed me to successfully fit a quart into a pint pot in the very the early days of the DSNG truck's life.”

Super Rack monitors allow signal sources to be displayed with fixed text or dynamic UMDs. There are 24 different models to choose from and they come in a range of sizes to suit all applications, from 3.5” right through to 9” in dual, triple and quad rack mount configurations.

“We are delighted with the reception these monitors have received from the market,” Steve Hathaway adds. “They provide broadcasters with a very useful addition to their toolbox and the fact that they are very competitively priced is helping them fly off our shelves.”

