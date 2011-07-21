Italian Shopping Giant Leroy Merlin uses SpinetiX to power Digital Signage in flagship Nova Milanese store

Key partner, Voome Networks deploys SpinetiX Hyper Media Player technology for greater flexibility, robustness and software connectivity

Lausanne, Switzerland, 21 July 2011: The prestigious Nova Milanese retail store located just outside of Milan is the very first Italian retail store to use interactive screens to guide and educate customers as well as create a unique shopping experience. The system uses the SpinetiX HMP100 Hyper Media Players to power and manage various content on screens located throughout the store.

The digital signage solution was created by SpinetiX partner, Voome Networks Srl who were brought in to design, consult and manage video communication for staff and customers of Leroy Merlin Italy.

SpinetiX Hyper Media Players are integrated using the custom designed Voome 4 Corporate content management software using LCD monitors which act to greet incoming customers who enter the store, guiding them through the store, and at point of sale. In the cashier area of the story the screens are installed on the ceiling and within view of queuing shoppers.

Voome Networks and Leroy Merlin also use the technology to educate shoppers on the product ranges for sale in a dedicated training area. On a wall mounted LCD screen, customers are able to interact and enjoy particular topics such as ‘how to clean a fridge’. Uploading content has also gone into the design consideration. Each lesson is uploaded by Leroy Merlin staff from their personal computers connected to the company intranet using a normal web browser.

Digital Signage is also used as a communication point and sales based activity for staff. In the staff areas of the store, employees are able to show real-time status of sales for each category of the story as well as a targeted sales level and percentage of success.

Emanuele Pollastri, Owner and Founder at Voome Italy explains the reasons behind selecting SpinetiX: “For this specific application, we didn’t wish to rely on large, cumbersome software tools. Our mantra throughout the process was “scalable” and “open platform” ensuring connectivity to other devices and IT platforms, and so on.”

“It’s evident that SpinetiX was the most suited technology and the customer enjoys the benefits of being stable, flexible and open to software developers. We chose it because it was not a PC and is a dedicated hardware device which is free from any viruses and exempt from typical operating system blocks and failures. The customer has been able to install it themselves and integrate with LAN without any challenges. Another plus of the HMP100 is its low operation costs and it consumes only 2w of power. It’s also completely accessible for remote updates of templates which are uploaded from headquarters to all outlets.”

Serge Konter, Marketing Manager at SpinetiX adds, “The Leroy Merlin Milan store is a fantastic example of the potential and use of our SpinetiX technology and we’re delighted to be involved with such an innovative partner such as Voome Networks. We look forward to seeing the next demonstration of our Hyper Media Player technology in the near future in this region.”

www.spinetix.com