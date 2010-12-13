RTW'S TOUCHMONITOR SERIES NOW SHIPPING WORLDWIDE

New Products Feature Software Modules, Multichannel Support, Intuitive Interface and Support of all Current Loudness Standards

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 13, DECEMBER, 2010 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that it is now shipping worldwide the new TouchMonitor series of products. TouchMonitor is an innovative range of products that marks the next generation in professional audio-signal metering. Developed by RTW from the ground up, TouchMonitor is poised to set new standards in the professional audio arena.

Available for shipment are the first two versions of the TouchMonitor that include the TM7 featuring a 7" touch screen and the TM9 with a 9" touch screen. Both units combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface. Additionally, RTW will begin to phase out the SurroundMonitors 10600 and 10800 series, which will only be available until June 30th, 2011.

"We are thrilled to begin shipment of the TouchMonitor series," says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. "The TouchMonitor series is another milestone in the history of RTW. We are defining an entirely new category of product for audio professionals in need of meeting the ever-changing loudness control standards. We have already received such great enthusiasm and anticipation from the international broadcast community, we are so happy to now be able to provide the TM7 and TM9 to our customers."

The operating concept based on 16:9 touch-sensitive screens is unique. It offers not only a built-in online help function, but also allows for monitoring separate signal groups using multiple instruments at the same time. For example, a TouchMonitor featuring 8 digital and 8 analog inputs can display a digital 5.1 surround signal on the Surround Sound Analyzer, the Loudness Radar Meter by TC Electronic, AES status data, a PPM/loudness combo bargraph and a numerical loudness meter. At the same time, the unit could monitor four analog stereo signals on PPM/SPL bar graphs simultanously. This way, up to 16 analog and/or digital signals can all be displayed. In addition, the TM9 with the 3G-SDI option installed (available during the second quarter of 2011) will be able to display all 32 signals of a 3G-SDI stream in parallel. The TM9 can be retrofitted with the 3G-SDI option anytime.

The TM7 and TM9 units incorporate a state-of-the-art hardware platform. It features a high-performance graphics engine and excessive DSP power as the basis for its highly flexible display options. Seven different hardware versions are available providing various combinations of analog (D-Sub) and/or digital-audio interfaces. Digital ports are available in the AES3 (D-Sub) or AES3id (BNC) formats. All versions feature a LAN port, a VGA output for connecting external screens, GPIO interfaces and two USB ports. In addition to the standard versions featuring desktop enclosures, external power supplies and an integrated stand, RTW also offers OEM versions that can be integrated into mixing-console surfaces. Also, RTW is delivering OEM versions of the TouchMonitor to TC Electronic.

The modular software concept of the TouchMonitor range provides excellent value for money: Define your unit's functionality on your own and purchase only the features you actually need. The basic configuration includes stereo PPMs providing various scales for analog and digital audio and EBU R128-compliant True Peak metering. The user can add more instruments and functions as necessary by purchasing the respective software licenses. Many instruments known from existing RTW products are available to choose from: the unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the Real-Time Analyzer (RTA), various loudness instruments conforming to all current loudness measurement guidelines including EBU R128, ITU BS.1771, and ATSC A/85, the Loudness Radar Meter by TC Electronic, a vectorscope and a multi-correlator. This way, the units of the TouchMonitor series support numerous applications ranging from simple stereo peak meters to full-fledged multichannel surround-enabled instruments at affordable prices.