Globosat Goes Live With Pilat Media's IBMS to Manage Entire 32-Channel Lineup Expansion

Latin America's Largest Pay-TV Provider Replaces Internal Legacy Systems With IBMS to Manage Content Acquisition, Planning, Scheduling, and Media

LONDON -- Jan. 10, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that Globosat has gone live with its network-wide installation of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS).

Globosat, a Globo Organizations company, is the largest pay-TV content provider in Latin America and the market leader in Brazil for multichannel cable and satellite programming. On Dec. 1, 2011, Globosat switched its entire 32-channel lineup to IBMS Content, a centralized, future-proof system that manages and integrates content acquisition and planning, scheduling and playout of media assets, as well as content inventory and rights management for the world's top media companies. IBMS replaces a set of internally developed systems that had been handling Globosat's content acquisition and scheduling for more than 15 years.

"After many years of using our own internal systems, it was time to move our company, with its over 400 users, to a standards-compliant solution that could combine all of our different content processes into a single, unified, platform," said Manuel Belmar, CFO of Globosat Programadora Ltda. "To begin preparing for some major sporting events which will be broadcast from Brazil -- namely the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Games -- we took the approach of going live with all 32 channels simultaneously. This overnight 'big bang' conversion has performed flawlessly and given us the confidence that we've chosen the ideal platform to manage all programming today and to accelerate the launch of new channels and services."

In this first phase of the IBMS deployment, the system takes over the content acquisition and scheduling functions as well as media management for all of Globosat's linear cable and satellite channels. In addition IBMS manages contracts, licensing, and rights for the music accompanying Globosat programming, ensuring that all music is used according to negotiated rights and that all contracts are designed for maximum cost-effectiveness. As a key component of Globosat's business, IBMS is tightly integrated with Globosat's third-party advertising, sales, and finance systems to provide a seamless process for ad scheduling, playout, and final billing.

"Globosat's selection of Pilat Media, after many years of relying on its own custom systems, is a validation of IBMS's ability to unify and transform many critical functions within a media operation. As the leading player in the Brazilian entertainment industry, Globosat offers a powerful beachhead for Pilat Media in the South American market and a bellwether for our continued expansion in the region," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media.

# # #

About Globosat

With 32 channels and more than 1,000 employees, Globosat is the largest pay-TV provider in Latin America and the market leader in Brazil. Its audience comprises 30 million viewers distributed among more than 10.5 million households in the country. For more information, visit http://canaisglobosat.globo.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, Chello DMC, Sky Italia Media General, ESPN Star Sports, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

ENDS