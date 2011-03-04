Final Cut Tutorial Legend Larry Jordan Mixes it Up with Audio and HD Video for Class on Demand

Larry Jordan details mixing techniques in Soundtrack Pro, as well as innovative ways to create high-definition Blu-Ray discs in Final Cut Pro, Roxio Toast, and Adobe Encore in this week’s “Class on Demand Legends Series” webinars

Hoffman Estates, IL –Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce the latest “Class on Demand Legends Series” weekly training webinars featuring acclaimed Final Cut Pro tutorial guru, Larry Jordan. The new webinars, titled “Advanced Audio Mixing Techniques in Soundtrack Pro” and “Create a Blu-ray Disk for HD Video” can be accessed today in streaming video delivery format through the Class on Demand Learning Platform (http://www.classondemand.com/legends/).

An expansion of the current Class on Demand training lineup, “Class on Demand Legends Series” provides an exclusive “inside look” at the inner workings of influential industry experts and figureheads. This week, Jordan explores the process of audio mixing and creating Blu-ray disks with “Advanced Audio Mixing Techniques in Soundtrack Pro” and “Create a Blu-ray Disk for HD Video.”

“Advanced Audio Mixing Techniques in Soundtrack Pro” discusses the audio mixing workflow using Final Cut Pro® and Soundtrack Pro®. The information-packed webinar teaches users how to send projects between applications, reorganize clips, label tracks, add tracks and submixes, and much more – finishing with exporting the completed mix back to Final Cut Pro for output. Users should have a basic knowledge of both Final Cut Pro and Soundtrack Pro. For those unfamiliar with Soundtrack Pro, Jordan offers a preliminary webinar titled “Improve Your Audio Using Soundtrack Pro” to learn the interface.

“Create a Blu-ray Disk for HD Video” discusses three ways to create high-definition optical discs using Final Cut Pro, Roxio® Toast, and Adobe® Encore®. The webinar explores the differences between Blu-ray and AVCHD Discs, standard compression settings and data rates, and takes a close look at authoring Blu-ray Discs using Adobe Encore. Basic knowledge of Final Cut Pro is recommended, however, no prior familiarity with Roxio Toast or Adobe Encore is necessary.

Pricing and Availability of “Class on Demand Legends Series” featuring Larry Jordan

Each “Class on Demand Legends Series” webinar featuring Larry Jordan is priced at $34.99 USD. For more information about the “Legends Series,” including a full list of available webinars, please visit http://www.classondemand.com/legends/.

About Larry Jordan

Larry Jordan is an internationally renowned consultant and Apple-Certified trainer in digital media with over 30-years experience as a television producer, director and editor with national broadcast and corporate credits. His informative and entertaining teaching style provides video editors around the world with unique techniques, methods and resources to increase productivity and enhance their skills. Based in Los Angeles, he's a member of both the Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America.

Jordan writes and edits the free monthly Larry Jordan Final Cut Studio Newsletter, which provides essential information to the interested user of Final Cut®. He is the author of hundreds of hours of online training and five books on Final Cut Studio, published by Peachpit Press and Focal Press®. Jordan is also executive producer and host of the weekly interactive internet radio show and podcast, “Digital Production BuZZ,” providing everything you need to know about digital media, production, post-production and distribution, now and in your digital future (http://www.digitalproductionbuZZ.com).

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders

Class on Demand is a trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated

For Press Only (Class on Demand):

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com