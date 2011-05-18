Ocean Video Uses Blackmagic Design’s Micro Videohub on “Pirates of the Caribbean 4”

Milpitas, CA - May 18, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Beverly Hills-based Ocean Video integrated the Blackmagic Design Micro Videohub, the world’s smallest 3 Gb/s 16 x 16 router, into the 3D HD video assist cart they provided for use on the set of “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

Ocean Video, whose video assist systems have been used on films such as “The Matrix Reloaded” and “Angels & Demons,” was selected to provide a mobile 3D environment for the filming of the fourth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The resulting Mac-based video assist cart was built around Blackmagic Design’s Micro Videohub, which provided 16 x 16 SDI routing in a compact 1 rack unit. This allowed the film’s DP and technicians to be able to view the multiple camera feeds needed for 3D work, as well as providing the flexibility to be able to work in any location with a wide variety of cameras and other devices.

“’On Stranger Tides’ was shot entirely in 3D, doubling the amount of work for the router,” Jeb Johenning, president of Ocean Video, said. “I was drawn to the Micro Videohub because it made it possible to bring four streams of video from two RED cameras together, switch views and route signals where needed, instantly.”

Johenning continued, “Having the Micro Videohub in the cart gave us foolproof routing and switching, and a level of control over hardware that’s hard to come by in the chaos of a movie set.”

About Micro Videohub

Micro Videohub is the world’s smallest 16 x 16 SDI router, only 1 rack unit and less than an inch deep. Perfect for customers who need an incredibly small and affordable router that also meets tough broadcast technical requirements for performance and reliability, Micro Videohub includes 3 Gb/s SDI, auto switching SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats and full SDI re-clocking, for only $1,995.

Micro Videohub also includes built in Ethernet, USB and serial router control interfaces. Ethernet control is fully compatible with Blackmagic Design’s wide range of software control panels and Videohub Smart Control hardware panel, and includes free Videohub software control panels for easy to use icon-based push button control from any computer. The standard serial router control port lets system integrators interface to computers for automated routing control systems and integration into broadcast play out servers. The USB interface can also be used, combined with Blackmagic Design's Videohub SDK for Windows and Mac, to enable full control of router crosspoint switching. For more information about Micro Videohub, please check www.blackmagic-design.com/products/videohub.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.