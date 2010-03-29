ANTON/BAUER TO DEBUT NEW HIGH-TECH, HIGH-CURRENT DIONIC HC® BATTERY AT NAB 2010

Company to Celebrate 40th Anniversary; Showcase Tandem 150 and LED Lighting Systems

LAS VEGAS – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will introduce an exciting new addition to its innovative DIONIC® HC battery line at NAB 2010 (Booth C6025). The company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, will also showcase its full product line, with special NAB debuts of the Tandem® 150 Modular Power System and its new ULHM-LED® and EledZ® LED light solutions.

A highlight of the show for Anton/Bauer will include the unveiling of an advanced new 120 watt-hour battery with a 10 amp draw for even longer run times. With last year’s successful launch of the DIONIC HC 91 watt-hour battery, Anton/Bauer is pleased to continue its expansion of the DIONIC HC series. With unique new features for maximum power-saving, this battery can be stored for years with nearly zero capacity loss.

Making its NAB debut, the Tandem 150 Modular Power System brings users more power supply options during on-location or outdoor shoots. Weighing just two and a half pounds, the Tandem 150 unit is the smallest and lightest charger and on-camera power supply available on the market. This fully automatic system functions by separating the Gold Mount® device (QR-TM) from the power supply (PSU-150), allowing a user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. When a 75 watt draw is exceeded, the system automatically stops charging and performs solely as a 150 watt power supply. When the camera is turned off or the load is reduced below 75 watts, the Tandem 150 system instantly resumes normal operation, as a simultaneous charger/power supply. Users can operate the system from the AC Mains at 100 to 240 volts AC or 50-60 Hz.

The Tandem 150 system also provides ultimate flexibility for shoots in isolated areas, with two unique methods of charging. For productions where sunlight is available, crews can charge the system using the award-winning Anton/Bauer Solar Panel, previously introduced at NAB 2009. An important component of the Tandem 150 system, the Solar Panel allows users dealing with remote location video capture to charge any battery in the Anton/Bauer product line when sunlight is available. Crews working out of their cars during a night shoot, in an isolated location, or in an area where power is not immediately accessible have yet another simple option for all charging needs – a car’s dependable vehicle power outlet.

Anton/Bauer’s EledZ and ULHM-LED lights will also be appearing at this year’s NAB show. Developed by Anton/Bauer with sister Vitec group brand, Litepanels, these LED light modules complement Anton/Bauer’s existing UltraLight® Series and ElipZ® battery systems. Both lights are designed to maximize HD camera battery run time by successfully cutting down the total power consumption of a user’s lights. A 3200k filter is included with each light, allowing for quick changes to properly match color temperatures. The LEDs provide heat free and flicker free soft light of 5600K, ideal for many applications while consuming very little battery power.

For more information on additional products Anton/Bauer will showcase at NAB 2010, please visit www.antonbauer.com.

