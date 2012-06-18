Pietro Troilo Promoted to Software Product Manager at DFT Digital Film Technology

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, announces the promotion of Pietro Troilo who is stepping up to assume the role of Software Product Manager.

Using his industry expertise and product & technology knowledge Pietro will lead the way for future development of the entire DFT Digital Film Technology software line.

In addition to defining product features and specifications for FLEXXITY to address the specific requirements of post houses, archive facilities, and production companies involved in digital workflows, Pietro will work with a number of key industry players to refine the development of FLEXXITY Dailies for the on-set dailies and secure cloud based viewing business. He will also work with partners and the DFT development team to expand the feature set of FLEXXITY Archive software to support Archive facilities with a solutions-based tool to help them speed up and automate the entire digitization process of their archive libraries.

"The role of Product Manager implies a great amount of responsibility in terms of coordination and decision making and I am very proud that the management considers me to be the appropriate candidate to carry out these strategic decisions and tasks,” comments Pietro. “The Post Production and media & entertainment market offers many avenues of expansion and opportunity so I look forward to further expanding our reach and market share. Our organization consists of people with a wealth of research and development expertise, market experience, as well as "hands-on" attitudes. I look forward to bringing my years of software testing and engineering and contributions to the entire DFT team."

“Pietro Troilo is a dedicated, motivated self-starter and enthusiastic team player, and over the years he has been instrumental in furthering the development of our software solutions,” comments Stefan Kramper, DFT Digital Film Technology Managing Director. “We are delighted that he will now take on a greater responsibility at DFT as we look toward to the future development of our software portfolio, in particular FLEXXITY.

Pietro joined DFT Digital Film Technology in 2009 as an Application Engineer. Before joining DFT, Pietro served as Data Manager at Technicolor where he contributed to the success of its switch to a digital based workflow. Pietro is also a member of several industry associations including the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE).

Pietro holds a Masters Degree in New Media and Cinema Engineering from Politecnico di Torino in Italy, considered a top university that offers excellence in technology studies from a theoretical and applied research approach. Pietro is also fluent in German, Italian and English.

Pietro can be reached at:

DFT Digital Film Technology

Rudolph Diesel Strasse 16,

64331 Weiterstadt

Germany

Direct Phone: +49 6150 9770 176

Mobile: +49 1622 782 193

Email: pietro.troilo@dft-film.com