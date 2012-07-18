Digigram IBC2012 Product Preview

Sept. 7-11

Digigram is at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, inventing solutions that help its customers increase competitiveness through change. Digigram's IP audio codecs, sound cards, and network audio solutions are used by journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers around the world, and the company delivers key technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers. Digigram's recently introduced all-IP video product lines offer advanced solutions for broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators.

Through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has become an influential player, helping to energize the industry, push forward technological development, and raise standards. Information on Digigram and its products is available at www.digigram.com.

IQOYA *CALL/LE -- Flexible IP Audio Codec

Extending Digigram's range of IQOYA(TM) IP audio broadcast solutions, IQOYA *CALL/LE is a cost-effective, highly versatile audio-over-IP (AoIP) codec for use over standard Internet connections such as DSL lines, WiFi(TM), and 3G.

Designed for any real-time AoIP contribution application requiring superior end-to-end 24-bit full-duplex audio quality, this highly reliable codec offers a symmetric RTP mode that allows for quick and easy setup of full-duplex connections over the Internet, without any challenging NAT issues or the need for SIP infrastructure.

Focusing on ease of use and ergonomics, the device offers quick profile creation for audio and network formats, as well as super-fast configuration via a Web-based interface.

IQOYA *CALL/LE also provides seamless interoperability with Digigram IQOYA V*MOTE, V*CALL, IQOYA *MOBILE, or any third-party IP codec supporting symmetric RTP- and N/ACIP-compliant streaming formats.

Digigram's FluidIP(TM) audio transport technology ensures a robust connection with efficient management of jitter, packet loss, clock drift, QoS, and FEC, and the unit's low latency and superior error concealment capabilities deliver exceptional quality.

Hardware reliability is provided by the codec's industrial, fanless, non-PC-based design, which delivers low power consumption of under 11W.

AQORD *LINK -- IP VIDEO Encoder/Decoder/Transcoder

AQORD *LINK is Digigram's new encoder/decoder/transcoder for high-quality IP video and broadcast. Its applications include content contribution (point to point) from a live event to the studio, from one studio to another, from studio to transmitter, or delivery to a content distribution network (CDN). AQORD *LINK is ideal for IPTV distribution, typically for hospitality and ISP video distribution to end-user STBs. Designed for SD/HD live streaming, the AQORD *LINK simultaneously processes two video channels per 1U/19-inch rack-mounted chassis, with a built-in storage capacity of 1TB.

AQORD *LINK delivers broadcast-quality video at data rates from 0.5 to 20Mb/s from or to IP stream or internal hard drive to or from an SDI connection using MPEG-TS encapsulation. Three Gigabit Ethernet RTP-UDP/IP ports transmit and receive streams in either unicast or multicast for flexibility in broadcast, telecommunications, and contribution applications.

AQORD *LINK provides easy system management through the local HMI front panel or remotely from any Web-enabled PC or XML API. Users can start, stop, and manage up to 100 profiles remotely through the Web interface, and monitor hardware status messages on chassis cooling temperatures, fan speeds, and alarms.

AQORD *LINK delivers 99.99 percent operational reliability, and its advanced design concept ensures highly dependable performance, with low power consumption technology.

CANCUN 442-Mic and CANCUN 222-Mic -- Professional USB Sound Cards

CANCUN is a range of innovative mobile USB sound cards for on-the-go audio professionals and reporters. The range offers high-end performance and features with an ergonomic design that makes the cards exceptionally efficient to use.

CANCUN is initially available in two models: the CANCUN 442-Mic with four inputs and outputs, and a dual input/output version, the CANCUN 222-Mic. Both offer simultaneous analog and AES I/O with 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power, embedded in a stylish ultra-robust casing.

CANCUN's very high-quality mic preamp delivers 55 dB gain, 105 dB THD+N, and a maximum sensitivity of -60 dBu. The pro-grade specification delivers analog levels of +25 dBu maximum and guaranteed low latency of less than 4 mS on Windows(R) and Mac(R) OS X(R) platforms.

A slim and durable touch panel with LED illumination houses all the required connectivity for professional use, including breakout cables and a Neutrik(R) XLR plug for microphones, and provides an efficient control surface. Also included is a companion software application. The software allows the user to control the sound card's status and operational information such as gain values, driver setup, current state, peak meters, and locks.

"In an exciting year that has seen a number of new product developments, we look forward to welcoming you to our stand at IBC2012, where we'll be showcasing the range of innovative products that extend Digigram's comprehensive offering in both audio and IP video." -- Philippe Delacroix, CEO