Nattress Video Scrapbook Released for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Boston, MA – July 11, 2012 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Nattress Video Scrapbook to FxFactory, available now for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects. The package of plugins allows users to easily create video scrapbooks by animating still images and adding interesting transitions and backgrounds. Whether it’s a virtual scrapbook of a family vacation or photo montage for a corporate event, Nattress Video Scrapbook is perfect for giving life to still images. Users can test the plugins free of charge in trial mode. Video Scrapbook can be purchased for 49 USD here.

Add motion to photos without the need to keyframe. Zoom in and out of photos, add rotations and more to add another dimension to still images with the Keep It Moving Filter, which can be easily applied to a series of images without having to tweak keyframes individually.

Dynamic transitions make your virtual scrapbook pop. From subtle and nostalgic transitions to evocative dissolves and eye-catching lens flare wipes, six different transitions let users take their video scrapbooks to the next level.

Create stylized backgrounds for portrait photos that don’t fill the frame. The Background Builder Generator lets users add interesting backgrounds for portraits and odd-sized photos.

About Nattress Productions and Founder Graeme Nattress

Nattress Productions was founded by Graeme Nattress in 2004. Graeme, who is originally from England, makes his home in Ontario, Canada, where he uses his mathematical training and unique insights to program creative solutions for image processing. Graeme also applies his knowledge of color science, image manipulation, compression and digital video to the development of the RED Digital Cinema camera systems.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information, please visit the Noise Industries website.

