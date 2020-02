Blackmagic Design Announces New Teranex Prices

Orlando, Florida, USA - December 14, 2011 - Blackmagic Design (www.blackmagic-design.com) today announced new prices for its Teranex VC100 dual channel video processor, now at US$19,995.

The Teranex VC100 model now includes all available processing at one flat cost of US$19,995. This feature set and processing previously cost almost US$90,000 and this new price point is a dramatic price reduction. This price reduction means customers can now get the maximum processing features at one single price and without any extra cost.

The Teranex VC100 now includes, as standard, extremely high quality de interlace, up conversion, down conversion, SD and HD cross conversion, SD and HD standards conversion, automatic cadence detection and removal even with edited content, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion and smart aspect ratio 4:3 to 16:9 conversion, all with full time code and multi channel audio conversion. Also included is 3D dual channel conversions, new patent pending 3D simulation and the forthcoming 3D toolkit for matching cameras in 3D rigs for perfect alignment.

In addition, for a limited time, any existing customers of Teranex VC80 and VC100 models can upgrade to the full software feature set, including dual channel operation, by paying a flat fee of US$3,000. This will upgrade the power of their Teranex processor to the top of the line processing, including all the features listed above. This software will be available directly from Teranex.

“When we acquired Teranex a week ago, it was quickly clear that with 55 different software and hardware options on the price list, customers were presented with thousands of combinations of product options. This needed to be simplified,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Now with one incredibly powerful and high end model, it is easy to purchase Teranex, plus the product is positioned back at the premium point of the market that is more sustainable for the future. What’s also very exciting is the product that 2 weeks ago cost just under US$90,000 is now available for $70,000 less than before at only US$19,995!”

About Teranex VC100

Blackmagic Design’s Teranex VC100 award winning broadcast video processor provides format and frame rate conversion, video noise reduction, film restoration and pre/post compression conditioning. The Teranex SIMD array processing technology delivers real time processing with re programmable products, providing a future proof solution for the broadcast industry's changing needs. The Teranex VC100 defines excellence in video conversion and is now helping to lead the broadcasting transition from 2D to 3D. The Teranex VC100 is available from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$19,995.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Teranex VC100 are available at http://www.teranex.com/images_logos.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.