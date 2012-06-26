Powered by Aurora Networks, Andorra Achieves the Fastest Internet Service in the World

Aurora Networks’ Trident7 technology helps Andorra Telecom achieve the fastest upload and download speeds across the globe

SANTA CLARA, CA – June 26, 2012 – Powered by Aurora Networks’ Trident7® platform the national communications service provider in Andorra, now provide their 52,000 subscribers with the fastest upload and download speeds when compared to all other service providers worldwide. Andorra Telecom has strategically invested in a FTTH access network, convinced that true broadband is one of the pillars needed to become an excellent broadband communications operator.

Aurora Networks’ Trident7 PON solution enhances Andorra’s capability to deliver the right technology for emerging services such as IP video, OTT (Over-The-Top) video, and commercial services. With Aurora Networks’ solution, Andorra Telecom’s network can meet current market needs and service requirements, while also being ready for the service demands required in 7-10 years.

What Andorra Telecom Says

“Providing our customers with access to high value services is our priority. Being top of this list just reinforces that we are going in the right direction,” said Jaume Salvat, director general, Andorra Telecom. “With its flexibility and scalability, Aurora Networks’ Trident7 platform has provided us with the opportunity to deliver today’s advanced services with the quality of service and experience our subscribers have come to demand.”

What Aurora Networks Says

“Andorra Telecom’s selection of the Trident7 platform was the perfect solution to meet the requirements needed to accommodate both the projected growth of IP-based services, and the increasingly available high definition content," said John Dahlquist, vice president, marketing, Aurora Networks. “By deploying fiber-to-the-home, Andorra not only found ways to give subscribers what they want, they also found ways to reduce their capital and operational expenditures.”

World Internet speed access, both down and uplink, can be found via the following links:

http://www.netindex.com/download/allcountries/

http://www.netindex.com/upload/allcountries/

About Andorra Telecom

Andorra Telecom is constituted as a public law entity, with its own legal personality and autonomous organization. The object of Andorra Telecom is the management and exploitation, exclusively, in Andorran territory, of telecommunications services in general – fixed telephony, mobile telephony, data transmission, Internet, fiber to the home and other auxiliary or supplementary telecommunication services – including matters referring to international communications-. Andorra Telecom is also responsible for managing the technical infrastructures and national broadcasting networks for radio and digital television. www.andorratelecom.ad.

About Aurora Networks

Aurora Networks, the No. 1 optical transport solutions provider for cable operators, is evolving cable by focusing on innovative solutions that build future-proof networks to accommodate the cable subscriber services of today and tomorrow. Aurora Networks is the only pure-play optical transport solution provider that is focused primarily on cable operators. Using its proven understanding of cable networks, Aurora Networks delivers unique solutions - such as its Fiber Deep architecture and digital return technology - to address specific issues of the cable industry. A technology leader driven by innovation and industry-firsts, Aurora Networks enables leading cable operators across the globe to compete with a cost-effective, optimized launch pad for next-generation cable services. To learn more about Aurora Networks’ core cable solutions, please call 408-235-7000 or visit www.aurora.com.

