NewTek Announces "TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway" Winners

NewTek, worldwide leader in portable live production and 3D animation systems, congratulates the winners of their TriCaster(tm)-A-Day Giveaway, the company's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show promotion. At NAB 2011, NewTek gave away four NewTek TriCaster(tm) 850 portable live production systems, valued at over $100,000.

Drawings to win a TriCaster 850 were held once a day, beginning Monday, April 11 through Thursday, April 14. The winners are:

--Bob Dudley, Phoenix Union High School District, Phoenix

--Tony Tidwell, WBII TV20, Ashland, Miss.

--Horane Henry, D3 LED, LLC, New York

--Devin Caldwell, VTV Channel 6/Strata Networks, Vernal, Utah

"Winning the TriCaster 850 is both a thrill and an honor," said Dudley, who manages and operates a TV studio for Phoenix Union High School District. "Prior to winning this, I was already familiar with NewTek's reputation for product excellence. Having this TriCaster system will bring our studio into a long-awaited level of HD production technology."

While this will be Dudley's first experience using NewTek's renowned portable live production system, Caldwell and Henry are both experienced TriCaster users.

According to Caldwell, VTV Channel 6 uses NewTek's first HD system, TriCaster 300. They are now looking forward to using their new TriCaster 850, weekly for in-studio production, and for their high school sports production. Caldwell said, "We will use it (TriCaster 850) on a weekly basis. It's a big upgrade, and we'll start live streaming directly from our venues now."

Henry hopes to use his new TriCaster 850 to create a mobile broadcast studio, although he says he'll probably also use it for work. As a systems engineer for D3 LED, he anticipates using his new TriCaster for many of the challenging live events they do, such as those in Times Square.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by sports organizations, schools, broadcasters, houses of worship, webcasters, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at US$4,995 and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster(tm) product line, 3Play(tm) and LightWave 3D(r). NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy(r) Awards.

Clients include: MTV, TWiT.TV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

