Oxygen DCT Appointed Exclusive European Distributor For Cinedeck EXTREME

Cinedeck LLc has appointed Oxygen DCT as its exclusive European distributor for the Cinedeck EXTREME v2.0 award-winning, ultra-portable cinema grade monitoring, recording and playback device that made its European debut on the Oxygen DCT stand at IBC 2010.

Already the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, Cinedeck EXTREME 2.0 adds even more value with the addition of new enhancements announced at IBC 2010, including support for Apple ProRes, Avid DNxHD and CineForm Uncompressed.

Cinedeck has also reached an important milestone in its intense, aggressive ongoing development efforts, culminating in the release of a number of significant new enhancements and features, including:

• Cinedeck Fullstream Uncompressed™ option, delivering industry-first uncompressed 444 or uncompressed 422 recording on a 2.5” RAID SSD flash drive;

• Cinedeck EXSync™ timecode module, which enables a single, or multiple Cinedeck EXTREME devices to jam sync to SMPTE/EBU time code from a master clock.

”IBC 2010 is a critical show for Cinedeck. Following our successful US debut, we’re excited to meet with our customers, prospects and partners who come to this show from all over Europe, to hear first hand their challenges and requirements. Partnering with Oxygen DCT provides us with that direct connection to our European customers and offer them a level of service, support and expertise they’ve come to expect,” said Alan Hoff, chief executive officer of Cinedeck LLC.

“We decided to create a new standard for portability, quality and reliability, and most of all, to make that level of quality affordable and accessible to everyone,” d’Autremont adds.

Weighing in at just 3kgs, this extremely portable unit is useful in any shooting environment but it makes even more sense for production crews who want to create their art in the field. Cinedeck EXTREME includes a built-in 7” high resolution screen and has an HD recording capacity of up to two hours. It digitally records HD footage from any camera that outputs HDMI or HDSDI onto its off-the-shelf, removable solid-state drives.

“In this cost-conscious world, any innovation that helps production companies meet broadcasters’ requirements for lower production costs is sure to be a winner – and Cinedeck EXTREME fits this brief perfectly,” says Steve Hathaway, director of Oxygen DCT which is exclusively distributing Cinedeck in Europe. “With a list price of just €9,000/£7,760 it enables users to shoot uncompressed, cinema-grade HD for a budget previously considered out of the reach of most.”

Since launching Cinedeck in February and showing it for the first time at NAB 2010, CineDeck LLC has taken careful strides and listened to customer feedback in order to deliver a solid device that is already transforming the way cinematographers and production crews work.

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. Oxygen DCT has over 2000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Its comprehensive website ordering facility gives industry professionals the convenience of immediate online pricing and saves time by providing customers with a 'one-stop-shop' where they can prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise to ensure that customers get exactly the right product for their requirement.

About CineDeck

Created by cinematographers for cinematographers, Cinedeck is redefining mobile, digital cinematography by delivering the industry’s first extremely portable, affordable camera-mountable cinema-grade DDR and editing system. For more information, please visit www.cinedeck.com.