3D Colorist Dado Valentic to Show DaVinci Resolve 8 Workflow at IBC Supermeet

Manchester, England - August 25, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Dado Valentic, founder of the UK’s first datalab MYTHERAPY, will be demonstrating DaVinci Resolve 8 as part of a Final Cut Pro workflow at the IBC Amsterdam FCPUG Supermeet on Sunday, 11th September at the Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.

Dado Valentic spends most of his time in London and LA color grading feature films, commercials and television documentaries. His specialty lies in finishing stereoscopic 3D projects, like the BAFTA winning ‘Flying with Monsters’ (2011), the world’s first 3D opera ‘Carmen in 3D’ (2011) and 3D commercials for Panasonic, Red Bull and Nintendo. Dado is well known for his grading and retouching work for fashion and beauty industry. He has worked with leading fashion photographer David Sims and his DOP, John Lynch, and recently has completed projects for Christian Dior and Zara.

Dado Valentic said:”I’m really looking forward to the Amsterdam Supermeet this year and showing everyone how I use Resolve 8 in a 3D workflow and for fashion grading. The Supermeet events are always really exciting and it will be great to show how I’ve used Resolve 8 to grade my latest projects.”

For tickets and information about the FCPUG Supermeet, visit www.supermeet.com

About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the world’s highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it’s not limited by the performance of the computer it’s running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because its based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution can then easily upgrade by adding extra GPU’s for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as ARRI raw and RED raw R3D files can be handled with ease.

