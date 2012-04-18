RTW Delivers First TM3 TouchMonitor Units to TPC

Swiss Broadcast Service Provider Furnishes Edit Suites with Latest Model from RTW's TouchMonitor Range

ZURICH, APRIL 18, 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, today announced that technology and production center (tpc) in Zurich, Switzerland, has ordered seven TM3 units from RTW's TouchMonitor range, prior to the official introduction of the product. tpc is the first company to take delivery of the long-awaited entry-level audio meter. Decibel S.A., RTW's Swiss distributor, supplied the TM3s to the production facility.The company will employ the units in its newly installed edit suites, which will be used primarily for sports programming. tpc ordered the six-channel version of the TM3, as it needs to monitor multiple stereo outputs in parallel.

Alfio Di Fazio, audio-project manager, tpc, ordered the RTW devices long before the actual market launch. "When the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors were first introduced, the R128 national group and I talked with Michael Kahsnitz, head of engineering at RTW, about a smaller version specifically made for video edit suites," he says. "The TM3 seems to meet our requirements in this area perfectly."

tpc is so pleased with the TM3 units that it is considering purchasing more units for its numerous studios, ensuring all of its audio monitoring needs are covered.

An independent subsidiary of SRG SSR, tpc oversees TV, radio, and multimedia productions and systems, and provides custom broadcasting solutions for Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF). tpc is Switzerland's largest and best-equipped broadcast service provider. As a general contractor, it offers all services required for producing, publishing and managing high-quality broadcast and video projects.

"tpc is a world-renowned service provider in the broadcast industry," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "We are very happy to have them as the first TM3 TouchMonitor user worldwide. RTW designed the new TM3 as a technologically sophisticated yet reasonably priced solution specifically for broadcast journalist work spaces, edit suites and small control rooms."

The RTW TM3 TouchMonitor enables quick and easy loudness metering. It comprises a display unit featuring a 4.3-inch touch screen for horizontal or vertical use and a separate interface box. The easy-to-learn operating concept allows for fast selection of presets that are configured using the Device DC1 software, which is available for Mac and Windows. In addition to PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, loudness range and numerical displays. The TM3 stereo version handles analog and digital audio, while the TM3-6CH version also supports six-channel digital input (an upgrade option for stereo units is also available).