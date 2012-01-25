DIGITAL FILM TOOLS BRINGS THE MAGIC OF FILM TO NEW FILM STOCKS PLUG-IN

New Film Stocks photo and video/film plug-in simulates the look of analog film stocks

Los Angeles, CA – January 25, 2012 – Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced the release of Film Stocks with plug-in support for Adobe® Photoshop®, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom®, Adobe After Effects® CS5 and up, Adobe Premiere® Pro CS5 and up, Apple® Aperture®, Apple Final Cut Pro® 6 and 7, and Avid® editing systems. Film Stocks offers artists simulations of 288 different color and black and white photographic film stocks, motion picture film stocks, and historical photographic processes. “The new Film Stocks plug-in draws on our experience creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films and our expertise with film scanning and recording techniques. We have laboriously researched and analyzed different film stocks to come up with a set of interesting analog photographic, motion picture and vintage looks that will serve any project requiring that special analog film stock simulation,” comments Marco Paolini, founder and president, Digital Film Tools.

Film Stocks offers a wide range of preset looks as well as the necessary controls to create analog film stock presets from scratch, including color correction, curves, colored filters, sharpness, diffusion, vignetting and film grain. Apply one of the many presets and customize the settings, or create your own interesting looks and simulations and save them as presets to use in the future or share with colleagues.

Film Stocks Feature Highlights

• 288 analog photographic film presets

• Select from Agfa®, Fuji®, Ilford®, Kodak®, Polaroid® and Rollei® color and black and white film stocks

• Choose from a wide range of historical photographic processes

• Get the skewed color look of cross processing

• Apply Lo-Fi photographic looks from Lomo and Holga toy cameras

• Age your images with the look of faded films

• Create your own film stock presets

• Layering system for multiple film stock application *

• Sophisticated but easy to use masking tools *

• Add a vignette to any preset

• Modify images with presets or sliders

• Quickly search for presets

• 8/16 bit image processing

• Multi-processor acceleration

* Photo plug-in versions

Availability and Pricing

The Film Stocks photo plug-in is available now for 95.00 USD and is compatible with the following applications: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Elements, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Apple Aperture. Users can download the Film Stocks photo plug-in from http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/filmstocks/download.htm

The Film Stocks video/film plug-in is available now for 195.00 USD and is compatible with the following applications: Adobe After Effects CS5 and up, Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 and up, Apple Final Cut Pro 6 and 7, Avid Symphony™, Media Composer®, Newscutter® and Xpress Pro®. Users can download the Film Stocks video/film plug-in from http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/filmstocks/download.htm

For more information, examples and downloads please visit: http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/filmstocks/

Digital Film Tools is currently investigating Film Stocks compatibility with FCP X for a future release.

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

