NAB Show Goes Live and On-Demand Online with Digital Rapids Transcode Manager and TouchStream

April 13, 2011 -- NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL6010: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- is providing the encoding capabilities powering live and on-demand video of the 2011 NAB Show on the official show website, www.nabshow.com. Expanding upon the on-demand content featured on the site during previous events, the NAB Show is for the first time featuring official daily webcasts, live from the show floor. The automated, high-performance Digital Rapids Transcode Manager software is being used in the production of on-demand content for the third consecutive year, while the TouchStream portable live streaming appliance is being used for encoding and streaming of the live webcasts.

Production teams are capturing and editing video throughout the event, including daily highlights packages; feature segments from the exhibition floor; selections from NAB sessions, luncheons and keynotes; interviews and more. The Transcode Manager software transforms the finished video segments into the formats required for online viewing. The resulting high-quality media files are then delivered to content distribution provider Highwinds for on-demand delivery to viewers through the Show's website.

New for this year's event is the addition of live webcasts to the NAB Show online offerings. Streamed live from a different location on the show floor each day, the hosted segments will feature news, highlights and topics relating to the day's content lifecycle theme. The portable, intuitive TouchStream appliance encodes the source video signal for online viewing and streams the result live to the Highwinds CDN for viewing through the Show site. TouchStream also simultaneously records the video to files for subsequent on-demand distribution or editing.

"We're excited to build on our successful partnership with Digital Rapids with the addition of live webcasts to our online video coverage," said Jessica Sheridan, Social Media and Web Marketing Manager for the National Association of Broadcasters. "The performance, reliability and automation of Digital Rapids' solutions frees our teams from technical considerations and allows them to focus on their most important task -- creating great content that captures the highlights and atmosphere of the show for our online audience."

"We're pleased to be expanding our relationship with NAB to add live event coverage to this year's NAB Show video offerings," said Mike Nann, Director of Marketing and Communications at Digital Rapids. "The online coverage plays a key role in bringing the industry's premier event to a global audience beyond in-person attendees."

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager provides superior performance, quality and automation for multi-format transcoding. Scalable from small transcoding farms to enterprise-level operations, Transcode Manager is ideal for both dedicated transcoding applications and as part of complete ingest-through-delivery media workflows.

TouchStream delivers Digital Rapids' renowned quality and reliability in a portable appliance with unparalleled ease of use. Software controls are accessed through an intuitive touch-screen interface with integrated video monitoring, eliminating the need for laptops, keyboards, mice and separate monitors. Flexible features allow refinement of the incoming source and the addition of branding to the outgoing stream, while models supporting multiple formats provide easy adaptability to varying project requirements.

About the 2011 NAB Show -- The NAB Show, held annually in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. With nearly 90,000 attendees from 151 countries and more than 1,500 exhibitors, the NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, the NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. Complete details are available at www.nabshow.com.

About NAB -- The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.