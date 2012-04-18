DPA Microphones Features d:fine Headset Mic Series at the 2012 NAB Show

Offers an Unobtrusive and Versatile High-Quality Mic

to Meet Today’s Challenging Broadcasting Needs

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 – DPA Microphones, the manufacturer of high-level reference and headset microphones, will feature its d:fine series of headset microphones at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C3436). Named to reflect their accurate audio definition and natural sonic characteristics, the d:fine headset mics offer consistent audio performance at all sound pressure levels, from a whisper to a shout, impressive gain-before-feedback and stable construction. The d:fine series is available as omnidirectional and directional and includes a long and a short mic boom mounted on either a single-ear mount or a dual-ear mount.

“The d:fine headset microphones have set a new benchmark for the industry, combining DPA’s accurate, full-range sound quality with a small form factor microphone capsule ideal for the wide variety of traditional and new broadcast applications,” says Jarrod Renaud, sales and marketing for DPA Microphones, Inc.

Today, broadcasters’ audio needs are changing and they rely more than ever on unobtrusive wireless headset mics. With these different options, broadcasters can find the d:fine headset that best fits their needs. The single-ear d:fine is good for more stationary productions such as a news show, commentary at a live sporting event or a talk show. For more active productions such as reality shows, health and fitness programming and live dance performances, the dual-ear d:fine provides broadcasters with the extra assurance that the mic will stay in place. The new short boom d:fine headset allows a user to optimize the placement of the microphone to realize perfect fit and invisibility, plus handling of extremely loud vocal levels, while minimizing distortion of wireless transmitters.

In a broadcast world that is increasingly changing and relying less on studio-bound and traditional filmed programming, the d:fine headset microphones provide worry-free performance in the most exacting situations. Supporting the exceptional d:fine sound quality, with a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz ± 2 dB and a maximum peak handling capacity of 144 dB before clipping, d:fine headset mics offer the unique opportunity to enjoy the quality of a DPA product through a sleek and flexible wireless headset mic.

The DPA single-ear and dual-ear headset mics are available in omnidirectional and directional versions, in black, brown, beige and lime green. The adjustable, single-ear headset features a removable ear hook assembly. All mics feature a connector wire with multiple connector options to fit any professional wireless system.

“We are dedicated to understanding the needs of our clients and developing both microphones and support systems to meet those needs,” states Renaud. “The d:fine series is the perfect example of microphones that meet the new audio challenges increasingly encountered by the broadcast industry.”

About DPA: DPA Microphones A/S is a leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.