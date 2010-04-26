Detroit Public TV's New HD Truck Motors On With Utah Scientific Routers

SALT LAKE CITY — April 26, 2010 — Utah Scientific today announced that two of its routing switchers have been deployed by Detroit Public Television (DPTV) in the station's first HD production truck. The 35-foot, eight-camera-capable truck carries a 48x64 UTAH-400 digital router as well as a 32x32 UTAH-200 stereo analog audio router. The truck is producing arts, entertainment, and sporting event programming for DPTV and is also available for commercial hire.

"For use in a TV truck, we needed a compact chassis, but we also needed the capabilities afforded by a generous number of crosspoints," said Helge Blucher, DPTV's vice president of engineering and technology. "And because we are a nonprofit with a tight budget, the price was critical. I looked at more expensive products, but they didn't give me anything more than Utah Scientific — not to mention we're gaining the company's outstanding reputation for reliability, quality, and support."

Utah Scientific's UTAH-400 routers are based on innovative architecture that reduces the complexity of large systems, with the end result being more capabilities packed into less rack space, reduced power consumption, and reduced operating expense. The UTAH-200 is a powerful, compact routing switcher that provides flexible control, multiple formats and scalability in a 2-RU box. For DPTV, two more Utah Scientific selling points were the routers' versatility, important because the truck will be used for so many different kinds of shows, and easy-to-use control to accommodate part-time and freelance operators.

"Detroit Public Television's new HD truck enables the station to serve its viewers with enhanced remote capability," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "The two Utah routers on board were built to stand up to the demands of remote broadcast, both in terms of the durability required of a system that gets bounced around on the road and also the versatility to produce all kinds of shows."

DPTV is one of America's leading public television stations and PBS affiliates, serving the nation's 11th largest market. It operates a 24-hour broadcast schedule, and has produced numerous award-winning international, national, and local shows. Intended to provide remote capability in support of the network's commitment to local programming, DPTV's HD truck was first assigned to the Sphinx competition for young minority musicians at Detroit's Orchestra Hall. Future commitments will extend its range to shows as far away as Connecticut and Nashville, Tenn.

# # #

About DPTV

WTVS Detroit Public Television is the viewer-supported PBS member station serving the nation's 11th largest television market. It operates on digital channel 43 (virtual subchannels 56.1, 56.2, and 56.3), and is carried on cable and satellite systems throughout Southeast Michigan and over a thousand communities in Canada.

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.