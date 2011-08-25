Vaddio Previews HD/HD-SDI Camera Controllers with Multiviewer Capabilities at IBC 2011

Stop by the Vaddio Booth – F.41 – in Hall 11 at this year’s IBC show at the RAI in Amsterdam, September 9 – 13, 2011. Debuting for the first time, Vaddio will showcase the new ProductionVIEW MV-Series of camera control consoles with built-in multiviewer capabilities.

“This year’s focus for IBC was to really try and simplify control and video management for robotic PTZ camera systems,” explains Vaddio VP of Sales, Tom Mingo. “Combine the new ProductionVIEW HD/HD-SDI MV consoles with the TeleTouch Multiviewer touchscreens and you now get live video switching for up to six sources with the touch of your finger.”

ProductionVIEW HD MV offers the same functionality as Vaddio's existing ProductionVIEW HD, with the addition of multiviewer capabilities and expanded digital inputs/outputs. Because the majority of robotic PTZ cameras currently available on the market offer HD-SDI/SDI cards, we've also added the ProductionVIEW HD-SDI MV, which is designed to connect via a single coax cable for video. When combined with Vaddio’s TeleTouch multiviewer touchscreen controllers, all live video feeds can be accessed and up to 12 video thumbnails can be created and stored simply by touching the monitor.

Other products new to IBC include the ClearVIEW HD-19/HD-20 PTZ cameras and customizable Video Production Workstations.

The ClearVIEW HD-20 and HD-19 high definition cameras are designed for broadcast, audiovisual and videoconferencing environments. The ClearVIEW HD-20 offers True Native HD in a single chip PTZ camera built around the 6.49mm diagonal (1/3-Type) Sony Exmor Sensor. The ClearVIEW HD-19 controls your automation with a 19x optical zoom, the Exmor CMOS sensor, and a total of 1.3MP for extreme detail and vibrancy.

Vaddio's Video Production Workstation offers exceptional ergonomics, quality construction and the flexibility to customize for any studio environment. Adjustable tower heights and placement provide optimized viewing angles and sight lines for full view beyond the console. Customizable storage and rack spaces, combined with integrated cable management and proper ventilation make this console ideal for any growing production space. This customized console gives you the opportunity to choose from different tower heights, doors, shelves, rack rails, and locks.

Stop by Booth F41 in Hall 11 at IBC to see Vaddio’s complete line of cameras, control systems and custom AV furniture. For free IBC passes or to set up an appointment at IBC please contact kperkins@vaddio.com or by calling +1 (763) 971-4409.

Vaddio is the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras, high-end camera control systems and custom furniture used in the broadcasting, audiovisual and videoconferencing industry. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Vaddio also has operations throughout the Americas, as well as sales and support partners throughout the world. More information can be found on the Vaddio website, www.vaddio.com or at (800) 572.2011.