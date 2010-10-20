AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY FILM EDITOR OF SICKO AND THE COVE TO KEYNOTE 6TH ANNUAL EDITORS RETREAT

New Orleans Editors Retreat promises immense benefits and groundbreaking sessions for editors; Geoffrey Richman shares editing expertise with industry’s finest

New York, NY – October 20, 2010 –Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, is thrilled to announce an action-packed schedule, including keynote presentation from award-winning editor Geoffrey Richman, for this year’s New Orleans Editors Retreat. The Editors Retreat, held this year from February 16 – 20, headlines FMC’s year-round conference schedule, known for its show-stopping keynote presentations and ability to foster new industry trends. This year’s keynote comes from an avant-garde documentary film editor whose work won the first-ever Special Jury Prize for Editing at the Sundance Film Festival. Editor Geoffrey Richman’s credits include some of the most respected and industry-awarded documentaries of the past few years, such as his work on Michael Moore’s documentary Sicko, and on Louie Psilhoyos’ Academy Award-winning documentary The Cove. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Richman’s tips and techniques from the cutting room floor, as well as his predictions for the future of filmmaking.

“The Editors Retreat is a groundbreaking conference, with some of the best editors from around the world in one place, sharing ideas, tips, and techniques with each other, and brainstorming the creative and technical future of the industry. I am honored to be a part of this year’s event in New Orleans,” says Geoffrey Richman. “The Editors Retreat allows for real conversation between all attendees and I’m excited to be able to bounce ideas off other editors in the relaxed atmosphere of the conference.”

“The Editors Retreat has evolved into one of our most respected and well-received industry conferences. Each year we strive to bring together the finest that the editing and post-production worlds have to offer, and present a top-notch conference for industry elite,” comments Ben Kozuch, co-founder, president, and workshop chair, FMC. “The annual Retreat offers editors a chance to not only gain perspective on the latest tools and trends in the editing room, but also gain valuable insight and feedback from award-winning peers and post-production gurus. We want to offer attendees an experience that goes beyond that of the normal technical conference; the Editors Retreat is just that—an exclusive retreat for advanced industry players looking to perfect their skills and perhaps create the next Academy-award-winning documentary or box office success. We are thrilled to host this year’s event in New Orleans, a hub of vibrant enthusiasm and creative energy that is sure to rub off on Retreat attendees.”

The Editors Retreat Celebrates Its 6th Year Mardi Gras Style

Filling the same vibrant streets as Mardi Gras, this year’s 5-day, 4-night Retreat promises to be an editor’s dream getaway with 5 days of sessions and presentations on the latest workflow technologies, emerging trends, and creative thought processes. Training sessions are designed for experienced editors looking to perfect their mastership of chosen digital tools, while collecting valuable feedback from peers on current projects, creativity, self-development, future endeavors, and more. The 2011 agenda focuses not only on the technical aspects of the post-production industry, but the business and creative aspects as well, presenting a well-rounded training methodology for success in all areas of post-production.

The Editors Retreat is also well known for its relaxed and social atmosphere, fostering relationships that go beyond the editing room. The Retreat’s casual and discussion-oriented atmosphere encourages the sharing of ideas and knowledge, often sparking innovative new projects, creative trends, and lasting friendships. This year’s event includes a variety of social outings and gatherings, including scheduled cocktail parties and dinners, the 5th Annual Poker Tournament, and a paddle wheeler cruise down the Mississippi River.

Editors Retreat 2011 Details

The 2011 Editors Retreat will be held at the Wyndham Riverfront New Orleans Hotel, located at 701 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, LA. Editors of all genres, including TV, video, film, corporate communication, and government, are eligible to attend; however, a minimum of 5 years extensive professional experience is required to apply. Pricing varies per package, but applicants can reduce their total cost by $500, from now up until December 1st, by preparing a Peer Presentation on an industry topic of your choice. Presentations are limited to 75 minutes, and can address or utilize any industry platform.

Special Offer – Attending becomes a “no-brainer”

This year’s Retreat attendees will each receive their own Adobe Creative Suite CS5 Production Premium from the official Editors Retreat sponsor, Adobe®. The Editors Retreat attendee gift bag is now worth over $4,000. In addition to CS5, attendees will receive a license of Automatic Duck software, a pass to the NAB conference, and a free training course of your choice at FMC... and the list is still growing…

For complete application and registration options and information, please visit: http://editorsretreat.com/register.htm.

For more information on the Editors Retreat, including schedules, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: http://editorsretreat.com/.

