Seoul’s Sungrak Church Chooses Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness Control Technology

Seoul Sungrak church, one of the world’s true mega churches, is using Jünger Audio’s D06 two-channel LEVEL MAGIC™ dynamic processors to provide automatic control of Loudness across a variety of broadcast and live sound applications.

Established in 1969 with just seven members, the Sungrak Church has grown to encompass a membership of 150,000 with 220 branch and affiliated churches throughout the world. It is headed by one of Korea’s leading tent evangelists, Reverend Ki-Dong Kim who has been at the forefront of Korean Christianity for the past 45 years and a world renowned Christian educator for the past 28 years.

In 2004 the ‘Christian World Fellowship’ was formed and the construction of a new Sungrak headquarters church in Seoul got underway. Now completed, this building not only houses the church itself but also all international ministries. With a seating capacity for 15,000 in the main sanctuary, it ranks as one of the largest churches ever built.

Church services from the new headquarters are regularly broadcast live to worshipers via the internet and satellite. They are also recorded and released on DVD to many other Sungrak churches.

In order to guarantee the audio quality of these broadcasts and recordings, Sungrak’s audio engineer Mr. Kim Sun Ki specified the installation of four Jünger Audio D06 units – one for internal public TV broadcasting, one for satellite transmission, one for use on the Internet spread server and one for pastor voice control.

“The main problem we faced was controlling the audio level and loudness of the pastor’s voice during sermons,” he explains. “We were starting from very low level speech and going up to maximum input level – an overall difference of more than 20dB.”

After testing a number of different solutions, Mr. Kwang eventually tried the Jünger Audio D06 units, which were supplied by the company’s Korean distributor HANSEO Broadcast & Music Tech Inc.

“These units really sorted out the problem and delivered exceptional sound quality,” Mr. Ki adds. “We then decided to use Jünger Audio’s Level Magic solution to resolve a problem we were having with our Tandberg RF modulator. This unit has a built-in audio limiter function but we couldn’t use it because the sound quality was so poor and the level settings were too low. With the D06 unit in place, we were able to turn off the internal limiter function and achieve great sound, even at very loud sound levels.”

Jünger Audio’s D06 is a Non destructive Loudness Normalizer that provides automatic control of Loudness on any incoming source, regardless of its input level.

This dynamics processor is based on LEVEL MAGIC™, Jünger Audio’s adaptive loudness algorithm which uses a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, thus offering level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

The unit is easy to operate and requires the user to make only a limited number of settings to achieve optimum results. All other parameters necessary for inaudible processing are continuously and automatically controlled in response to changes in the programme signal.

“Our D06 units are performing exceptionally well and we are very happy with the results we are achieving,” says Mr. Ki. “They are delivering great sound quality and perfect level control, as well as being incredibly easy to use. We are now investigating the possibility of 5.1 surround sound broadcasting and if we go this route we will certainly be buying more Jünger Audio products.”

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.