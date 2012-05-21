U.K. Hire Facility Decode Selects Anton/Bauer Batteries to Power Arri Alexa for Diverse Video Projects

DIONIC HC Ensures Long-Lasting, Reliable Power in Lightweight Package

LONDON, MAY 21, 2012—Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is the battery, charger and accessories supplier of choice for Decode, a London-based equipment hire company, to help reliably power the ARRI ALEXA. Decode employs Anton/Bauer DIONIC HC batteries, TM4 chargers and the QR-HOTSWAP-AR Gold Mount to power ARRI ALEXA cameras, ensuring its clients experience dependable operating times as well as the most secure camera connection with seamless power.

Specializing in high-end cameras, grips and lighting for feature films, commercials and corporate productions as well as 3D rigs with crews for special projects, Decode is one of the leading equipment hire facilities in the U.K. Notable projects the company has worked on include MTV’s Living on the Edge, Fashion Week, commercials for the Sony PlayStation, Doritos, Microsoft and Nike and music videos for AC/DC, Pink and Portishead.

“We frequently have clients who are very concerned with the output of batteries and therefore the operating time that Anton/Bauer provides is important for every job,” says Decode Kitroom Technician Tony Shocash. “Not only do they charge fast and are robust, but we have found that they are the most reliable and longest-lasting batteries. The digital readout is much more accurate than a light-up panel for predicting when a change will need to be made. Also, the Gold Mount is fantastic, both for securing to the plate and for its connection.”

Part of the company’s Logic Series batteries, the DIONIC HC is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. Designed through close work with cell manufacturers, the DIONIC series incorporates high-capacity cells that can sustain a 10 amp draw. To continually ensure cell protection and performance integrity, a special honeycomb cell pack design protects the cells for both the DIONIC HC and the DIONIC HCX. The DIONIC HC provides 91Wh and can operate a 40-watt HD camera for more than two hours. Transported as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC is the perfect lightweight battery for shooting on location.

Decode also provides the Anton/Bauer QR-HOTSWAP-AR Gold Mount to its ARRI ALEXA users. “The Gold Mount is fantastic, both for securing to the plate and for its seamless connection to the camera,” says Shocash. “It saves a massive amount of time and it is practically impossible to inadvertently knock the battery off, whereas V-locks can become disconnected when the camera is moved. Combined run-time for multiple batteries can be seen in the camera’s viewfinder.”

Shocash is also pleased with Anton/Bauer’s TM4 four-position chargers. “The TM4 charger is very useful for working fast and makes the turnaround much easier for A/C since you can charge multiple batteries simultaneously,” he says.

All carry-on/checked baggage passenger rules should be verified with your specific carrier prior to travel. For more information on Li-Ion travel, refer to www.antonbauer.com.

For more information on Decode, visit http://decodeuk.com/.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount system, InterActive chargers and Logic Series batteries such as the HyTRON 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight 2, ElipZ, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.