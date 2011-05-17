AV3 Software Presents Award-Winning FCP Dialog Search Tool at Upcoming Digital CONNtent Creators Meeting

Get makes its debut at the Connecticut FCP User Group meeting; AV3 Director of Products, Doug Hynes, to present in his hometown area



Boston, MA – March 17, 2011 –AV3 Software, developer and distributor of unique and innovative workflow tools for the creative community, is pleased to announce its presence at the upcoming Digital CONNtent Creators FCP User Group meeting on May 26, 2011. Traveling to Berlin, CT, AV3 Software Director of Products, Doug Hynes, will showcase the ins and outs of Get, the company’s award-winning dialog search tool for Final Cut Pro® editors. “I am absolutely thrilled to be traveling back to the area where I grew up in Connecticut to present at the Digital CONNtent Creators user group meeting,” says Doug Hynes, Director of Products for AV3 Software. “It’s extremely important that we support the FCP community and share with them the amazing benefits of using Get. Editors of all levels can drastically improve their workflow efficiency with Get due to its ability to dial in quickly and accurately on precise footage with just a few spoken words. I am very excited to present Get to Connecticut’s FCP User Group meeting and network with my fellow industry peers.”

The Digital CONNtent Creators User Group meeting will occur on Thursday, May 26, 2011 from 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm at the Northeast Utilities Auditorium, which is located at 107 Selden Street, Berlin, CT. Celebrate Member Appreciation Night with the Digital CONNtent Creators and AV3 Software with FREE Admission, networking, presentations, a member showcase, and the Michael Vitti Big Prize Raffle, in memory of former NYC Final Cut Pro User Group leader Michael Vitti, valued at $4,900. For more information or to register for the event, please visit: http://www.digitalct.org/html/events.html.

To view a demo video of Get, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b8LoJbgX4U.

For more information on Get, please visit www.getphonetic.com.

About Get

Get works hand-in-hand with Final Cut Pro and is designed to help editors become more efficient when searching via the spoken word for footage. Communicating directly with Final Cut Pro, Get derives sequences and clip metadata as well as indexes the associated media files, making them ready for searching within. Select items then are exported directly to Final Cut Pro either as new clips with markers or markers into existing clips. Get is revolutionizing the editing workflow:

• Provides access to the speed and accuracy of phonetic search technology.

• Allows users to input search terms as they sound, bypassing spelling errors and mismatches with logged metadata.

• Combines dialog and NLE metadata searches, as well as dialog and desktop metadata searches.

• Provides users with the ability to pre-select content to be used within editing application and projects.

• Editors can find content that already exists within a project, whether it resides in bins, clips, sub-clips, or sequences.

About AV3 Software

AV3 Software is a publisher of innovative digital media tools for post-production and broadcasters, as well as a one-stop-shop for purchasing software for digital content creators at guaranteed best prices. AV3 offers instant access, 24/7 electronic license download, online support, and a single source for product information and secure transaction processing for motion graphics, graphics, and visual fx. The company has a strong manifesto that the future of software distribution is electronic and that shipping software in cardboard and plastic is environmentally unfriendly, as well as a waste of the planet’s resources. AV3 has offices in the UK and the USA and aims to provide outstanding service and products to its customers.

Follow AV3 Software on Twitter (@AV3Software) or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AV3SoftwareLtd?sk=wall.

For more information on AV3 Software, please visit http://www.av3software.com/.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(p) 617.817.6559

(e) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(Skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) 617.817.6595

(e) Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(Skype) janicedolan