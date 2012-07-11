Pilat Media Product Preview IBC2012

Stand 2.B30

Company Overview:

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

Pilat Media at IBC2012:

Pilat Media will highlight its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), which offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements. IBMS is enhanced with new features and functions that enable a richer, streamlined, and more automated multiplatform experience. These include:

Automated Metadata Management and Media Preparation

Pilat Media is demonstrating a new automated metadata and media preparation workflow for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers. Now included with the IBMS:OnDemand add-on module, the new capability enables IBMS to automatically import metadata for large volumes of content, check and retrieve missing metadata from information suppliers, drive transcoders to prepare media for distribution, and create and place offers in the service navigation menu based on metadata values such as genre, resolution, and cast.

Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

With expanded multidimensional rights management, IBMS users have another powerful advantage in supporting a wide range of delivery platforms and interactive services. An unlimited number of rights dimensions can now be defined, ensuring that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met. Rights dimensions can include such parameters as broadcast resolutions, regions, devices, delivery platforms, and revenue models. As new rights dimensions emerge, IBMS users can configure the appropriate rights immediately, logging, tracking, and managing their usage from a centralized platform.

Image link: www.wallstcom.com/PilatMedia/MDRM.zip

Image caption: Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

Image description: Regions, platforms, and custom trees become tabs on licensed rights level.

Catch-Up Automation

Pilat Media's IBMS:OnDemand add-on module has been enhanced with a powerful set of features that enable broadcasters to accelerate the delivery of catch-up TV offerings across multiple delivery platforms and devices. With the new catch-up functionality, the IBMS:OnDemand add-on module links linear schedules to catch-up schedules and applies rights-aware business rules to determine which programs have catch-up rights. IBMS then creates a catch-up offer automatically, based on the rights and additional criteria defined by the broadcaster.

Also New at IBC2012

Pilat Media will make additional announcements regarding over-the-top (OTT) streaming solutions for broadcasters, platform operators, and new media ventures through its new joint venture company OTTilus.

Company Quote:

"At IBC2012, we'll be featuring a variety of innovations that will better prepare broadcasters to maximize today's complex non-linear, multiplatform delivery environments," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "These product offerings range from enhancements to IBMS which facilitate the management of content and rights to new streaming media solutions from OTTilus that smoothly integrate with the broadcaster's operation and workflows."