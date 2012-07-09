The Norwegian Television School Relies on DPA 4060 Miniature Microphones

LILLEHAMMER, NORWAY, July 9, 2012 – The Norwegian Television School has replaced its existing stock of miniature microphones with 20 DPA 4060 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones, which were chosen for their ruggedness and reliability. Based at the University College of Lillehammer in Norway, the school’s students are using the new DPA microphones to mic guest talk shows and to record characters taking part in documentary films.

Supplied by DPA’s Norwegian distributor Lyd-Systemer AS, the new microphones are being used with Senheiser wireless systems, including eight channels of stationary wireless receivers for multi camera applications. Originally designed for use with wireless systems in theater, television and close-mic’ed instrument applications, DPA’s 4060 miniature microphones are exceedingly accurate and highly unobtrusive.

“Every time we purchase new equipment we research the market to look for the best products,” says Erik Sutterud, technical supervisor at the Norwegian Television School. “A manufacturer that specializes in one type of product is likely to put more effort into its equipment than a company making a wide variety of products. This was the reason we chose DPA. We also based our choice on previous good experiences with the company – we already own a number of DPA microphones that are among the finest in our collection. If a manufacturer’s equipment has proved to be reliable, it makes sense to go with the same manufacturer again.”

With BA and MA degrees in Documentary Film Making and Multi Camera Production, professors at the Norwegian Television School rely on the DPA 4060 microphones on a regular basis As both the students and the people they are filming are often inexperienced with microphone technology, it was imperative that the chosen system was hard wearing enough to withstand heavy use.

“All students need to make a mistake or two before they master the equipment and learn to handle it properly,” says Sutterud . “With this in mind, we need to be sure that any equipment we buy is tough enough to withstand student use. The DPA 4060 microphones are ideal because the sound quality is great and the connectors are smaller, more rugged and more flexible, and therefore less likely to suffer if they get bent or knocked during operation.”

The Norwegian Television School is renowned for its exceptional results with graduates going straight into film production in all major television companies. They also represent a major part of the country’s freelance film making community.

An audio engineer and Pro Tools expert in his own right, Sutterud has been with the Norwegian Television School since 2006In addition to looking after the facility’s audio equipment, he also lectures in analogue and digital audio and post production techniques.

“DPA Microphones - and previously Bruel & Kjær - have delivered excellent products for decades,” concludes Sutterud. “Among our collection of microphones, we are proud to own four 4006 microphones with sequential serial numbers and two 4011 microphones. These are about thirty years old and following their last service at DPA they are now in ‘as new’ condition. Over their lifetimes, they have captured some great recordings and are among our best investments.”

