Pacific Television Center Announces Company Promotions

LOS ANGELES, JULY 11, 2012 ─ Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, announced today several employee promotions and a new hire, effective immediately, in an effort to further support the company’s continued growth. Andrea Bracken, Nick Castaneda, Sang Voong and Tim Margheim have all been promoted to new key roles at the company.

“We are really excited to announce these new promotions,” says Richard Neri, President, PacTV. “We have experienced quite a bit of growth over the last few years and it became evident that it was time to better utilize the exceptional talent and skill of our staff to support our business further.”

Andrea Bracken has been promoted to Vice President of Administration and Accounting. Her responsibilities include financial analysis, cash management, managing accounting functions, payroll, human resources, insurance, banking relations, tax reporting, regulatory compliance and internal controls. In addition, she has been appointed Corporate Secretary for Pacific Television Center, Inc. Andrea's years of experience in administration and management should prove very useful as she embraces this new position at PacTV.

Nick Castaneda has been promoted to Vice President of Development. In addition to his role managing the New York branch, Nick will also be responsible for new business development. Nick's enthusiasm for new technology and commitment to client engagement should prove invaluable in his new position.

Sang Voong has been promoted to the new position of Administration / Accounting. Sang will oversee contract administration, corporate travel arrangements, audits and best practices in accounting and administration. He will also be responsible for developing and maintaining client distribution lists for external communications and will provide administrative assistance to senior management. Sang has proved to be an important asset to our company and we are happy to have him further develop his role.

Finally, PacTV has promoted Tim Margheim to the new position of Operations Facilitator. Tim's responsibilities include ensuring quality assurance of MCR (master control room) services, developing and maintaining best practices and standard operating procedures and IT reliability. In addition, he will act as a liaison between our MCRs, clients and vendors in deploying complex work orders and projects. Tim began his career with PacTV as an MCR operator in 2007.

ABOUT PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER

For more than 30 years, Los Angeles-based Pacific Television Center has been a leading transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry offering its clients around-the-clock support and services in fiber connectivity, downlinks, satellite coordination, receive and records, multi-format tape play outs, live shots, satellite media tours and voiceovers. On a local level, its broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT/PacBell Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles; in New York, it connects to Ascent Media Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro; and in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from BT Tower. Additional services include the PacTV Pools in Los Angeles, remote location production via Western Pacific Mobile Microwave in Los Angeles, and a fiber network to several countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France. The company’s solid reputation has led to successful relationships with major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CNN, BSkyB and BBC in the UK, Network TEN in Australia and Sky in New Zealand as well as top carriers including SingTel, SES World Skies, BT, Nexion, XO Communications, Aldea, Colt, Verizon, and Level 3/Vyvx. For more information regarding Pacific Television Center, visit www.pactv.com.