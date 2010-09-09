AWARD-WINNING LIGHTING CAMERAMAN JONATHAN HARRISON MAKES ANTON/BAUER HIS EXCLUSIVE CHOICE

UK-based Visionary Relies Solely On Company’s Batteries for More Then 20 Years

SHELTON, CT, SEPTEMBER 9, 2010 - Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is proud to call Jonathan Harrison, a UK-based visionary and former 13-year veteran lighting cameraman for world renowned and respected British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), one of its most dedicated customers.

Filmed by Harrison exclusively using Anton/Bauer batteries and power supplies, the UK-based TV mini-series “Thatcher: The Downing Street Years," which outlined the history of the 11-years Margaret Thatcher spent as the Prime Minister of the UK, was nominated by the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts for an award, as well as won the Royal TV Society’s awards for Best Documentary and Best Documentary Series.

Harrison, who started at the worlds largest broadcasting organization, the BBC, 30 years ago as a trainee eventually became a top-rated lighting cameraman and director of photography, all while using Anton/Bauer’s Trimpac 14, Digital ProPac 14, HyTRON 50 and HyTRON 140 batteries and quad chargers.

“When shooting a tough documentary I frequently bring along a supply of Anton/Bauer Digital batteries and chargers, including ProPac 14 and HyTRON 140 batteries,” says Harrison. “It depends on how long the shooting days are and how crazy the director gets. Some directors say ‘don’t turn the camera off’ and if that’s the case, you can go through four or five batteries in a day. Some times you can go through two a day if you are lucky.”

During his tenure at the BBC, Harrison worked as a film cameraman and moved through the ranks when electronic portable cameras were introduced. Since then, he has been freelancing for approximately 20 years.

Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and new business development, Anton/Bauer, says, “With over 30 years experience in the production business, Jonathan Harrison has worked around the world with all kinds of people and equipment. He knows what the Anton/Bauer name means to the industry and relies on our products. Whatever, where ever the shoot, how ever rugged and tough it gets, Harrison needs dependability and reliability, he needs Anton/Bauer.”

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world's innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2.

