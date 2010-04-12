Mozaik Multimedia Demonstrates World's First iPad and iPhone Applications for Interactive TV

!Content™ Technology Offers Consumers The Most Intuitive Way To Search, Shop, and Share While Watching Their Favorite TV Shows or Movies

LAS VEGAS, Nev., (April 12, 2010)--In the world's first demonstration of iPad and iPhone applications for interactive television, Mozaik™ Multimedia MovieBuddy™ and !Content™ technology enables consumers to use these popular devices, in addition to a standard remote control, to easily interact with in-movie brands and products in a rich, immersive home environment.

Today's generation is consuming video in a multi-screen, multi-tasking environment. With Mozaik !Content technology, consumers can learn more about products, people and places they see on the screen, instantly shop and share them via Facebook, Twitter or email. The Mozaik MovieBuddy iPad and iPhone application will integrate all these activities into a seamless, intuitive experience never seen before.

"Mozaik has developed a truly break-through technology allowing multiple people to watch the same content but interact with it at any time without disrupting the other viewers," said Paulette Pantoja, CEO and Founder of BluFocus. "The new iPad and iPhone connectivity gives consumers the most intuitive way to search, shop and share while watching video content."

Mozaik Multimedia's !Content is an end-to-end software solution for media and entertainment industries as well as service providers that is easily deployed across multiple platforms, seamlessly connecting the advertisers to the consumers to the retailers.

!Content technology provides a compelling, non-intrusive interactive user experience, while allowing brands to engage the consumer and extend their reach via focused ad placement and ecommerce.

"Our advanced MovieBuddy technology when combined with these new breed of smart phones and portable devices such as iPhone and iPad offers a unique and unparalleled experience which is fun, exciting and engaging for the consumer of all ages" said Bob Saffari, CEO and Chairman of Mozaik Multimedia.

Mozaik is demonstrating the MovieBuddy iPad and iPhone application for interactive TV in private, invitation-only meetings at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2010 conference in Las Vegas, Nev., April 11-14, 2010.

The Mozaik MovieBuddy iPad and iPhone application will become available through the iTunes store in the near future, together with the launch of the first !Content-enabled titles (movies, television shows, music videos, sports programs, etc.).

To learn more about Mozaik's exciting technologies and solution offerings please contact us at pr@mymozaik.com.

About Mozaik Multimedia, Inc.

Mozaik™ Multimedia has been operational since late 2007 to provide innovative and integrated solutions that will redefine interactive entertainment-bringing the interactive experience to the television screen in your living room. Mozaik !Content™ technology seamlessly and intuitively connects consumers to advertisers and retailers across multiple consumer platforms. The Silicon Valley Company is poised to become a leader in interactive media and entertainment on the television screen, and emerging non-disruptive "Ads-on-Demand™" advanced advertising. For more information, please visit www.mymozaik.com.