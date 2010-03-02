Matrox Ships World’s First HD-SDI Scan Converter with Genlock Under $1000

Matrox Convert DVI lets broadcasters easily and economically get Skype, YouTube, and mobile phone videos to air

Matrox Video Products Group is now shipping Matrox Convert DVI, an SD/HD SDI scan converter with high-end features priced at just $995 US. Matrox Convert DVI lets broadcasters easily and economically take the computer-based content that is quickly becoming a key part of the nightly news to air. It’s ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games, and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists’ mobile phone videos.

“Feedback from broadcast pilot sites has been phenomenal – the feature set, quality, and ease of use were everything they hoped for,” said Chris Yigit, Matrox technical marketing manager. “They found the value proposition very impressive. Quality HD-SDI scan converters with genlock typically cost thousands of dollars each and SDI audio embedders are often required. Costs balloon when stations require multiple units. Matrox Convert DVI is very inexpensive by comparison and allows system audio to be embedded in the SDI signal.”

Matrox Convert DVI controls are provided via a simple PC-based user interface. By simply dragging a mouse, rather than fiddling with buttons on the unit itself, users can choose to output the entire screen or a region-of-interest of any size. Premium features such as a flicker reduction filter, an underscan mode, customizable presets with user-assignable hotkeys, password protection, and a stand-alone mode ensure optimal flexibility for many different applications.

Key features of Matrox Convert DVI

• DVI-D input up to 1920 x 1200

• Digital outputs: HD/SD SDI

• Analog outputs: HD/SD analog component, S-Video, and composite

• SD analog black burst (bi-level) or HD tri-level genlock with timing offset controls

• Simultaneous analog and digital video output

• Stereo audio input can be embedded into the SDI output signal

• Realtime HD to SD hardware downscaling with proper color space and aspect ratio conversion

• Region-of-interest output support

• Can operate as a stand-alone appliance

• Advanced features such as an anti-flicker filter, underscan mode, customizable presets, and password protection

Price and availability

Matrox Convert DVI, priced at $995 US (₤649, €799) not including local taxes, is now available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.