Pittsburgh's PMI Picks UTAH-400 Router for State-of-the-Art Facility

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 26, 2010 -- Utah Scientific today announced that PMI Digital, a high-end post-production and media distribution company, has deployed a UTAH-400 digital routing switcher interfaced with a Barco high-resolution multiviewer in its new, 20,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Pittsburgh.

Besides providing video and audio production, editing, and post-production, PMI distributes multiple syndicated satellite feeds for its clients. In January 2010, PMI relocated to a new facility with an all-new technical infrastructure. The company's new 144x144 frame UTAH-400 router, along with associated control panels and control software, replaces a less robust analog/digital hybrid manufactured by another vendor.

"Just like a broadcaster, we operate 24/7 and we can't afford down time with a critical component like the router," said Ed Fraticelli, PMI's chief engineer. "We wanted a self-contained all-SDI switcher, and once we filtered out those that weren't built to broadcast standards of reliability, we found several with the features we wanted. What set Utah Scientific apart were the outstanding customer service and the 10-year, no-cost warranty. We were impressed with those. And it didn't hurt that the president of the company came by to have lunch with us."

Another Utah Scientific selling point was the cost-effective, compact multiviewer solution, which is easy to set up and easy to modify besides storing 10 setups with push-button recall. Features of the Barco 16-channel SMV-116 multiviewer include as many as 16 auto-sensing composite, SD, and HD (3G) inputs, as well as DVI-I video inputs (up to 1080p) for displaying schedules or important computer status information.

"When Utah Scientific got its start more than 30 years ago, we were all about broadcast," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "Today the media industry is much different, and we find our routing systems are vital and effective components in a much wider variety of settings. No matter what the application, though, the high quality of our products and our service remain the same."

The UTAH-400/144 is housed in a compact 9-RU frame and includes dual power supplies and controller cards. Like all UTAH-400 digital routers, it is based on an innovative matrix architecture that enables modular expansion, saves space, reduces power consumption, and minimizes generation of heat. Utah Scientific provides a full range of analog, digital, and HDTV routing systems with integrated high-density frame sizes from 8x8 to 1056x1056.

About PMI

PMI (Production Masters, Inc.) is a leading regional producer of television content and a national distributor of syndicated programming since 1985. PMI is located in Pittsburgh, Pa., in the newly-renovated historic Buhl Building and currently has about 50 employees. More information about PMI can be found at www.pmi.tv.

About Barco

Barco, a global technology company, designs and develops visualization products for a variety of selected professional markets. Barco has its own facilities for sales and marketing, customer support, R&D, and manufacturing in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Barco (NYSE Euronext Brussels: BAR) is active in more than 90 countries with about 3,300 employees worldwide. Barco posted sales of 725 million euro in 2008.

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

