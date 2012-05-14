CodecSys expands OTT Solution by Partnering with aioTV’s OTT Video Platform

Broadcast International and aioTV unite to provide a complete OTT Content Delivery Solution

Salt Lake City, UT - Broadcast International, Inc. (OTCBB: BCST.OB) and aioTV jointly announced their alliance today from the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas, Nevada (NAB). The agreement calls for joint services to be offered to mutual customers and partners who deliver next-generation OTT content.

“Our customers are moving quickly to deliver TV Anywhere content to their subscriber bases. Broadcast International’s award winning CodecSys encoding, transcoding and media publishing platform coupled with aioTV’s consumer interface and back-end services creates a compelling and quickly deployed end-to-end OTT solution” commented Steve Jones, General Manager of the CodecSys Division.

“aioTV aggregates multiple sources of video content into a user experience that looks like TV middleware but runs on iPad, Android tablets, PC, MAC, GoogleTV, iPhone, Android phones, Android set-top boxes, and Amino set-top boxes” explained Jim Anderson, COO of aioTV. “Having that content processed by CodeSys ensures the highest quality video delivered at dramatically lower bitrates.”

Adding aioTV’s back office solution dynamically creates a user experience for each viewer that is fresh, relevant, and personalized. aioTV’s conditional access platform enables the creation of service/channel packages customized for subscribers anywhere in the world.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the solution is immediately available and under evaluation by several joint customers and prospects.

About Broadcast International, Inc.

Broadcast International is a leading provider of video-powered broadcast solutions, including IP, and digital satellite, Internet streaming and other types of wired/wireless network distribution. BI's patented CodecSys software is a breakthrough, multi-codec video compression technology that cuts video bandwidth requirements over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks. By slashing bandwidth needs, CodecSys enables a new generation of applications such as streaming video to cell phones, and offers unprecedented price/ performance benefits for existing applications such as HD video.

Broadcast International is a public company (OTC BB: BCST) headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. On the Web www.brin.com and www.codecsys.com .

About aioTV Inc.

aioTV Inc. is the leading OTT cloud video aggregation platform serving customers worldwide. The company's flagship products aioCloud and aioPro are enabling platforms for service providers, consumer electronics manufactures and media companies designed to curate multiple sources of video content into a TV like experience for customers to enjoy on multiple devices. aioTV aggregates long form video content from the web (OTT) and licensed content (VOD, TV Everywhere VOD, even linear channels) into a user experience that looks like TV middleware and runs on iPad, Android tablets, PC, MAC, GoogleTV, iPhone, Android phones, Android set top boxes.

On the Web www.aio-tv.com

