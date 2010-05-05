Nucomm Continues to Satisfy Stringent Requirements of Kuwait Television

Ministry of Information Purchases Two Additional CamPac2 and Newscaster DR2 Wireless Remote Camera Systems

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - When the Ministry of Information (MOI) in Kuwait was looking to purchase two new wireless remote camera control systems for its state-run Kuwait Television, it turned to Nucomm's CamPac2 COFDM microwave transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver.

The MOI had already purchased the Nucomm wireless remote camera systems, designed for use in wireless remote applications including in-studio and live outside broadcasts, for various events, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leader's summit, the economic summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) member countries' leaders, the Prince of Kuwait Celebrations and numerous football (soccer) matches.

"In 2008, the Ministry of Information purchased two Nucomm wireless camera systems through our distributor Electronic Technology Incorporated (ETI)," says Simon Clifford, Director of International Sales at Integrated Microwave Technologies. "That equipment was needed on very short delivery for the first-ever Kuwaiti elections and we were happy to deliver on time. Based on the success of that purchase, the MOI turned to us to meet their expanding needs once again."

Under the direct management of the MOI, Kuwait TV is an important wing of the media and entertainment industry in the Middle East. There are four national Kuwaiti television channels that broadcast news and various forms of entertainment and educational programs in Arabic, with additional telecasts of certain programs in English for non-Arabic speakers.

We are extremely happy with the Nucomm equipment that we use," says Ali Al Najar, Microwave Controller at MOI. "From broadcasting Kuwait's national parades and celebrations to providing in-depth coverage of major sporting events, Nucomm's equipment consistently performs at a superior level."

The CamPac2's stylish, rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions, including high temperatures and winds, the latter of which is especially common in Kuwait in June and July. The MOI was so impressed by CamPac2's ability to operate under these tough environmental conditions that it purchased two more CamPac2 systems a year after its first purchase.

Incorporating features such as direct IQ modulation and enhanced operator menus, the CamPac2 is available in popular bands between 2GHz and 7.5GHz. It can be mounted to professional cameras via Anton/Bauer batteries or integrated adapter plates for Sony V-Lock or PAG battery types. It is equipped with a variable-bandwidth COFDM modulator and a high-quality MPEG-2 encoder that can be configured for either HD or SD, both of which deliver ultra-low latency.

Outfitted with dual audio inputs that can be arranged for microphone, line level or AES/EBU digital sound, the CamPac2's audio levels can be easily set using programmable gain. Its digital VU meters are illustrated on the color TFT display. Built with a unique wheel that senses the position of one's fingertips, the CamPac2's control panel offers easy navigation through a simplified menu system. Epitomizing flexibility, its control panel can be removed and replaced through an optional extender that allows remote use of up to 30 metres via an RS-232/RS-485 connection to a PDA or PC.

The Newscaster DR2 can receive lower frequency UHF signals, allowing the unit to work with external block down converters (BDC). Its architecture offers communication between the external BDCs and the main receive unit, enabling the system to operate in different modes, such as wideband block down conversion or channel specific down conversion, providing customers with far more flexibility than similar systems on the market.

The Newscaster DR2 is equipped with four RF inputs that communicate directly to the external BDCs, and utilizes 'Maximum Ratio Combining' techniques to provide up to four-way diversity. In using the external BDC, the Newscaster DR2's receive antennas can be remotely mounted at a distance from the main unit. It is outfitted with an integrated COFDM demodulator, an MPEG2 HD/SD decoder, an internal power supply, an integrated spectrum analyzer and an on-screen display.