Baltimore Ravens Score Big With Nucomm

Wireless Camera Transmitter and Newscaster DR2 Diversity Receiver Provide Rock-Solid Reliable Coverage Throughout Stadium

BALTIMORE MD, OCTOBER 6, 2011 – When the Baltimore Ravens were looking to make HD upgrades to the in-house video system at M&T Bank Stadium, they turned to Integrated Microwave Technologies’, LLC (IMT) Nucomm CamPac2 Wireless Camera System (CCW Booth 931). Comprised of the CamPac2 camera mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, the system has been providing reliable, solid wireless coverage throughout the stadium since its debut.

In order to satisfy the specific needs of the Ravens, while providing complete coverage on the field, the RF system needed to transmit live video feeds from within the player’s tunnel, which is where the players emerge during pregame introductions - without any break up − something the Ravens had not previously been able to accomplish.

“I’ve never seen an RF system that worked flawlessly, so I was very skeptical,” says Howard Rothouse, a consultant with VPC, Inc. and the Baltimore Raven’s game day engineer. “But we knew that Nucomm has an outstanding reputation and that helped with the decision process. They were so confident in their product’s performance that they were willing to refund our money for the entire installation if it didn't perform as advertised.”

After integrator Diversified Systems Inc. (DSI), along with the staff from Nucomm, installed the equipment and made some minor adjustments to antenna location, the system was ready for action and in the first preseason game of the season, the system exceeded Rothouse’s expectations. As the players ran onto the field the CamPac2 captured all of the action from tunnel to field, just as seamlessly as desired by the Raven’s game producer.

“The CamPac2 wireless system has made me a believer,” adds Rothouse. “Prior to using the CamPac2 wireless system, I thought it was impossible to get the extended coverage we get from the CP2 system. Now that I have seen it in action, I can honestly say that Nucomm’s system delivered as promised and then some.”

The CamPac2 wireless camera system is compact and simple to use yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as portable, mobile video and data links.

The CamPac2 is a tri-band capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any hardware changes.

“We truly believe our products are the best on the market and we’re very excited that the CamPac2 wireless camera system exceeded the Raven’s expectations,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “We listen to our customers and we work very hard to deliver world class equipment that meets their needs. We manufacture the CamPac2 system so producers and directors can push the envelope further, allowing viewers to gain a different perspective from unusual camera angles and locations that were not previously accessible.”

The Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver is an updated model of its industry leading predecessor, the Newscaster DR and offers new features including “intelligent” block down converters, which actually communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes. By utilizing the ability to block down convert the received high frequency signals to UHF band signals in the 150 to 850 MHz range, the DR2 now has the ability to remotely extend its antennas to 1000 feet (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver, as well as other versatile modes of operation.

By having the option to choose from two different versions of BDCs for the Newscaster DR2, these units can transmit and receive a wide range of frequency bands from 1.99 GHz to 7.1 GHz, depending on customer requirements, making these units truly world class products.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.