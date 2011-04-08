BEXEL HITS THE COURT WITH 3ALITY DIGITAL AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 8, 2011—Just past the exhibits and educational sessions, Bexel, in conjunction with 3ality Digital and NAB, will host an outdoor, 3D half-court basketball showcase—offering attendees a first-of-its-kind 3D demonstration at this year’s 2011 NAB Show (OE1275). In addition to providing a full engineering crew, Bexel (Booth C6833), a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, will be onsite with its state-of-the-art Hercules HD Flypack and Eagle Announcer System.

Featuring six 3ality Digital acquisition systems, the Hercules HD Flypack and the Eagle Announcer System, the basketball court, located between Central and South Hall, will replicate a professional sports broadcast set-up. Each day during exhibit hours, special appearances and events will take place on the court in an effort to offer broadcasters, producers and other show attendees a close look at the tools and technology needed for 3D production.

“Each year 3D is a major topic of discussion at NAB and this year is no different,” says Craig Schiller, vice president and general manager of Bexel. “We look forward to showing clients and prospective clients alike just how far this evolving technology has come. Thanks to partnerships with technology leaders like 3ality Digital, we are able to create systems that provide efficient solutions for clients using the newest premium gear and technology.”

Designed as a solution for remote and space-constrained venues, the Hercules Flypack is scalable and can be customized to suit client needs. The Hercules Flypack includes a Sony 8000G 80-input, fully optioned switcher; a Calrec Artemis mixing console; 96-input LCD production monitor wall utilizing Evertz MVP multi-image display processors; Pesa Cheetah Multi-format video router and DRS audio router; multiple EVS LSM XT[2] six-channel HD DDRs; and Sony SRW-5800 HDCam SR VTRs. Flexible and rugged, Hercules has made previous appearances at the Olympics, Oscars, US Open Tennis, PGA Tour and Champions Skins Golf Tournament, and is capable of being shipped anywhere in the world.

As part of the exhibit, Bexel’s new Eagle Announcer System will make its NAB debut. Created to meet the needs of the sports broadcasters and commentators, the Eagle System helps reduce space requirements while attaining superior on-air audio performance. While other integrated announcer products contain the circuitry and processing hardware in the desktop unit directly in front of the announcer, the Eagle Announcer System maximizes performance in both physical format and audio performance by splitting the functionality into three compact parts.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.